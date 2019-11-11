All first-round playoff games are Friday — 7 p.m. unless noted
1. Class 6AI: No. 3 Union (6-4) at No. 5 Broken Arrow (8-2)
The outlook: These teams have combined to win two of the last three state titles. Broken Arrow defeated Union 14-0 on Sept. 6, but Union’s offense has a much different look now since speedy sophomore Rovaughn Banks became the quarterback in Week 6.
Key matchup: Broken Arrow wideout Isaiah Keller against the Union secondary. Keller, with 35 catches for 688 yards and a running threat in the Wildcat formation, had three receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 meeting against Union.
Series history: Broken Arrow has won the last two meetings after Union won 36 of the previous 37. The last time Union won a state title in 2016, the Redskins defeated Broken Arrow 40-24 in a playoff opener.
Notable: Union, in the playoffs for the 30th consecutive year, last opened the postseason on the road in 1997 — a 43-42 loss as quarterback Matt Holliday led a Stillwater comeback from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
2. 6AI: No. 6 Jenks (6-4) at No. 2 Mustang (7-3)
When: 7:05 p.m.
TV: YurView (Cox cable 1333)
The outlook: Mustang, which earlier this season handed Union its first home loss against a West team since 1993, tries for another landmark victory against a tradition-rich program. Jenks hasn’t lost a playoff opener since 2005 and has reached the semifinals in 13 consecutive years.
Notable: Both teams have offenses that are in high gear. Mustang is averaging 50.2 points in its last four wins while Jenks is scoring at 51.6 in its last six games.
Series history: The teams have met only once — Jenks won 35-20 in the 2008 semifinals.
3. 6AI: No. 7 Norman (7-3) at No. 1 Owasso (10-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The outlook: Owasso, going for its second state title in three years, has been 6AI’s dominant team in the regular season with the only undefeated record while every other squad has at least two losses. Norman, however, has the talent to be a threat, but has fizzled in every big game this season. This is a rematch of Owasso’s 31-28 win in last year’s playoff opener.
Key matchup: Both teams have a standout quarterback. Norman’s Cade Horton, an Oklahoma commit, has passed for 2,785 yards and 24 TDs. He also has rushed for 1,149 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last year, Horton passed for 286 yards and four TDs in the playoff loss to the Rams. Owasso’s Cole Dugger has thrown for 2,456 yards and 24 TDs.
Notable: Norman’s Joe Willie has rushed for 1,180 yards and 13 TDs while receiver Andrew Young has 61 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. Young had five catches for 140 yards and two TDs against Owasso last year.
Series history: Owasso is 4-1 against Norman with all the wins coming in the playoffs, including three in a row in 2010-12.
4. 5A: Bishop Kelley (6-4) at No. 6 Collinsville (8-2)
The outlook: Both teams have overcome season-ending injuries to key players this season.
Series history: Kelley leads 4-2 — all the games have been in this decade. But Collinsville is 2-0 in the playoffs with 21-14 wins in 2013 and ‘15 openers. Kelley won the last previous meeting, 24-6, in 2017. One of Kelley’s current key players, Cooper McMurray, caught a TD pass from his brother, Jake, in that game.
Notable: In the 2017 game, Collinsville’s quarterbacks were Cole Dugger and Tate Robards. Robards was the starting QB when Broken Arrow won the 6AI title last year and Dugger is now top-ranked 6AI Owasso’s QB.
5. 6AII: No. 5 Booker T. Washington (6-4) at No. 3 Del City (8-2)
The outlook: A rematch of Washington’s 27-8 win in last year’s playoff opener.
Notable: Missouri commit JJ Hester had his best game of the season for Washington last week with seven catches for 149 yards and two TDs in a 34-7 win at Sand Springs.
Best of the rest
• 3A: No. 9 Cascia Hall (7-3) at No. 10 Checotah (8-2), 7:30 p.m.: Cascia, in the playoffs for the 33rd consecutive year, won state titles in 1989, 1999 and 2009.
• 5A: No. 10 Claremore (6-4) at McAlester (5-5), 7:30 p.m. — Claremore has won playoff openers on the road the past two years, but lost 37-30 in a postseason opener in 2016 at McAlester.
• 5A: Coweta (5-5) at No. 5 Tahlequah (9-1): These teams meet in a playoff opener for the third consecutive year. Coweta won 26-7 last year after losing in the regular season. Tahlequah beat Coweta 9-7 in Week 2 this year. In 2017, Tahlequah won 19-7 in the playoffs. Coweta is 10-4 against Tahlequah since 2006.
• 6AII: No. 8 Midwest City (4-6) at No. 1 Bixby (10-0): A rematch of thrilling semifinals the past two years. Bixby rallied for a 24-21 win last year and prevailed 14-12 in 2017.
• 3A: No. 8 Stigler (8-2) at No. 7 Berryhill (9-1) — Stigler won their last and only previous playoff meeting, 42-21, in 2012.