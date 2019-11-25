All playoff games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 3A semifinal: No. 2 Lincoln Christian (12-0) vs. No. 1 OKC Heritage Hall (11-0)
Site: Cushing Stadium
The outlook: This feels like a state championship game as 3A’s only two undefeated teams meet in the semifinals for the second year in a row.
Big matchup: Each team has a dynamic passing combination. Lincoln’s Chase Ricke has passed for 3,060 yards and 42 touchdowns. His top receiver is Connor Johnson, who has 52 receptions for 1,154 yards and 21 TDs. Heritage Hall’s Jackson Jobe has passed for 24 TDs, with 13 of those going to Phillip Smitherman, who has 1,300 receiving yards.
Series history: Heritage Hall has won all three previous meetings — all in the playoffs. The Chargers won 38-14 in the 2015 state final, as well as 69-34 in last year’s semifinals and 27-14 in the 2008 2A semifinals. The programs know each other well as Heritage Hall frequently participated in Lincoln’s Night of Champions preseason event.
2. 4A semifinal: No. 4 Wagoner (10-2) vs. No. 3 Poteau (11-1)
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
The outlook: Poteau, one of the state’s best football programs without a state title, faces the Bulldogs, who are looking for their fifth gold ball in this decade.
Notable: Poteau’s defense, which leads 4A allowing only 8.3 points per game, will be challenged by Wagoner’s offense that averages 42.5 points.
Series history: Poteau leads 14-7. The last two meetings were playoff openers — Wagoner won 42-10 in 2016 and 35-28 in overtime in 2017. The latter was the last win in the Bulldogs’ state 11-man record 48 consecutive victories.
3. 5A semifinal: No. 7 Bishop Kelley (8-4) vs. No. 3 OKC McGuinness (11-1)
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Western Heights High School, Oklahoma City
The outlook: The biggest game ever in this traditional rivalry. These teams also met in the playoffs last year with Kelley winning 34-33 in the quarterfinals.
Key matchup: McGuinness running back Dominic Richardson against the Comets’ defense. Richardson, a TCU commit, has rushed for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Kelley’s defense is peaking at the right time with only one TD allowed in the first two playoff rounds.
Series history: McGuinness won 41-14 in Week 2. The teams have split two playoff meetings, with McGuinness winning 28-24 in the 2012 quarterfinals.
4. 3A quarterfinal: No. 5 Verdigris (10-2) vs. Plainview (10-1)
Where: Noble Stadium, Noble
The outlook: This is the biggest football game in Verdigris history. It’s also one of the biggest for Plainview, which reached the state title game in 2016, but has never won the gold ball.
Key players: Verdigris freshman quarterback Dylan White is getting better every week. White completed 16-of-22 passes for 388 yards and four TDs and also rushed for touchdown in last week’s 42-28 win over Perkins-Tryon. His top receiver, Toby Willis, has 63 catches for 1,400 yards and 21 TDs this season. Plainview, which has scored 107 points in the first two playoff rounds, has a high-powered offense led by QB Brock Parham and TCU commit receiver Blake Nowell.
Series history: First meeting.
5. 2A quarterfinal: No. 5 Washington, Okla. (12-0) at No. 2 Metro Christian (12-0)
The outlook: A showdown between two of 2A’s three undefeated teams is a rematch of Metro’s 34-28 win in last year’s quarterfinals.
Key player: Metro quarterback Asher Link completed 21-of-37 passes for 266 yards and two TDs against Washington last year.
Notable: The teams have one common opponent — Holland Hall. Metro won 35-13 in Week 3 while Washington won 17-14 last week.
Best of the rest
2A quarterfinal: No. 3 Vian (11-1) at No. 4 Adair (11-1) — A rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, won by Adair 38-27.
2A quarterfinal: No. 1 Sperry (12-0) at No. 8 Kingston (11-1), 7:30 p.m. — A rematch of Sperry’s 37-15 win in Week 3. Sperry won 16-14 last year at Kingston.
2A quarterfinal: Lindsay (10-2) at No. 6 Beggs (10-2) — Lindsay is looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Beggs has been a state runner-up the past two years.
Class A quarterfinal: No. 1 Cashion (12-0) at Barnsdall (9-3), 7:30 p.m. — Cashion is looking for its first state title since 1981. Barnsdall is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1979.
Class A quarterfinal: No. 6 Ringling (10-1) at No. 5 Pawhuska (11-1) — The host Huskies enter with a lot of momentum after overcoming a 26-point deficit in the second round at Stroud.
Class B quarterfinal: No. 3 Dewar (12-0) at No. 2 Shattuck (11-0), 7:30 p.m. — Dewar tries to avenge last year’s 67-0 loss in the quarterfinals.