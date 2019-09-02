All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby (1-0) at 6AI No. 3 Jenks (1-0)
The outlook: Bixby carries a 13-game winning streak since its last loss, to Jenks, in the 2018 season opener. These teams have combined to win eight state titles in this decade. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Key matchup: Bixby quarterback Mason Williams and receiver Brennan Presley against the Jenks defense, which was dominant in last week's 38-0 win over Mansfield (Texas) Legacy. Williams passed for 435 yards and eight touchdowns -- including six to Presley, who had 17 catches for 237 yards -- in last week's 77-44 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview. Last year, in Williams' first career start, Jenks did a good job of preventing big plays in a 28-14 win. Williams passed for 274 yards and two TDs while Presley had nine catches for 103 yards.
Series history: Jenks leads 57-21-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 before Bixby's 35-18 victory in 2017.
2. 6AI No. 1 Broken Arrow (1-0) at No. 4 Union (0-1)
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook: Broken Arrow, which began its 14-game winning streak with a win over Union in last year's season opener, is seeking its first win at Union since 1986 -- a streak of 18 consecutive losing trips there.
Key matchup: Union quarterback JD Geneva against Broken Arrow's defense. Geneva threw for five TDs and avoided any interceptions in last week's 47-44 loss against Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge. Broken Arrow's defense allowed only 34 passing yards and one TD in last week's 42-13 win over Mansfield (Texas) and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Series history: Although Broken Arrow prevailed 33-10 last year, Union has won 36 of the last 38 meetings. Before last year, the Tigers' lone win over Union since 1989 was in 2008.
3. Fayetteville, Arkansas (1-0) at 6AI No. 2 Owasso (1-0)
The outlook: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship faces the school that he led to the Arkansas 7A state title in 2016. Fayetteville defeated Owasso 45-31 last year. Hootens.com ranks Fayetteville as No. 3 in Arkansas 7A behind defending state champion Bryant and North Little Rock. Owasso came back to defeat No. 6 Bentonville West 47-34 last week.
Key matchups: Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs against Fayetteville's defense, which held Kirkwood (Missouri) Vianney to minus-41 rushing yards last week. Jacobs, one of the state's top backs, had 24 carries for 188 yards last week. Also, Fayetteville wideout Connor Flannigan against Duece Mayberry and the rest of Owasso's secondary. Flannigan had 102 catches for 1,695 yards and 20 TDs last year, but Owasso did a decent job of containing him to eight receptions for 89 yards although the Bulldogs racked up 393 passing yards overall.
Notable: The Bulldogs' 64-0 win last week -- they scored 43 in the first quarter -- came against a defending state champion, which only lost 51-28 last year to Fayetteville. ... Each team has a move-in QB -- Coweta's Cole Dugger and Fayetteville's Quinn McClain, who shares time with returnee Hank Gibbs. ... Former Arkansas QB Casey Dick is Fayetteville's fourth head coach in five years. In 2008, Dick passed for a career-high 395 yards in a 30-23 win over 19th-ranked Tulsa, which was 8-0. Blankenship was then a TU assistant.
4. 6AII No. 5 Sapulpa (0-0) at 5A No. 8 Edison (0-0)
The outlook: This matchup features two of the state's top college recruits -- Sapulpa quarterback Eli Williams and Edison running back Sevion Morrison. Williams, a TCU commit, ran and passed for a TD in a 30-13 win over Edison last year. Morrison, a Nebraska commit, rushed for 248 yards and two TDs against Sapulpa.
5. 3A No. 7 Cascia Hall (1-0) at 2A No. 10 Holland Hall (0-0)
The outlook: A traditional rivalry that has produced many thrillers, including last year when Dominick Caballero kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime to give Cascia a 23-20 victory.
Series history: Cascia leads 34-17 and had won six years in a row until Holland Hall's 21-7 victory in 2017. Nine of the past 17 meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
Best of the rest
6AII No. 3 B.T. Washington (0-1) at 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley (0-0)
Hornets coach Brad Calip was Kelley coach JJ Tappana's predecessor. Washington won 24-14 last year in the teams' first meeting since Kelley's 27-14 victory in 2011.
5A No. 5 Collinsville (0-0) at 4A No. 9 Oologah (0-0)
Collinsville's 49-0 win last year snapped Oologah's three-game winning streak in the series. Oologah leads the series, 28-17.
Class A unranked Hominy (1-0) at 4A unranked Cleveland (1-0) (Thursday)
The 97th meeting in the state's longest running rivalry.
3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (1-0) at 2A No. 5 Jones (1-0)
Lincoln QB Chase Ricke accounted for 274 yards and three TDs in a 34-19 win over Jones last season.
3A No. 10 Verdigris (0-0) at 2A No. 1 Sperry (0-0)
Defending state champion Sperry has won the past three meetings, but Verdigris leads the series 9-8.
4A No. 3 Wagoner (0-0) at 5A unranked Coweta (0-0)
Tim Harper will make his debut as Coweta's head coach. Wagoner rallied for a 28-27 victory in this traditional opener last year and has won six in a row over the Tigers. This series dates back to at least the early 1920s.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World