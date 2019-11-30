Another semifinal trip for Beggs
Class 2A No. 6-ranked Beggs dominated against Lindsay on Friday night, routing the Leopards 60-7 to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive season.
“Really proud of our players and coaches,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “They have worked extremely hard to put themselves in the semifinals.”
The Demons (11-2) held Lindsay to 73 yards of offense. Jesse Pendergrass led the defense with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack.
Pendergrass also passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Brown rushed for 145 yards and four TDs on 12 carries.
Up next for the Demons will be another semifinal clash with Metro Christian. Beggs defeated Metro 33-28 in the same round last season to advance to the title game.
“Excited about the opportunity,” Tenison said. “This is a tremendous group of young men with total commitment to the program and each other.”
Wolverines blank Adair
A brief lightning delay didn’t deter 2A No. 3 Vian from shutting out Adair 45-0 and advancing to the semifinals.
The Wolverines’ Javyn Wright scored on a 39-yard run with 8:29 left in the first quarter, and shortly after a storm rolled through and halted play. But Vian (12-1) picked up right where it left off with two more touchdowns before halftime — a Gray Cloud 21-yard run and a Wright 5-yard run.
“Great game offensively and defensively,” Vian coach Gary Willis said. “We played really well up front, and we did a great job of taking care of the ball in a monsoon.”
In the third quarter, Wright scored on a 34-yard run, and Cloud had his own 34-yard TD run two minutes later. The Wolverines’ final touchdown came on Will Lyons’ 5-yard return of a blocked punt.
For Vian, the win atoned a 38-27 loss to Adair in last year’s quarterfinals.
“It was good to get the win on the road,” Vian safety Elijah Wright said. “They beat us last year in that same round, so getting that win was big.”
The trip to the semifinals, where Vian will face Kingston, will be the Wolverines’ first trip to the round since 2013.
“Getting back to the semis is big (for) our community,” Elijah Wright said. “Everyone loves football, so the support is unreal. We are excited to be where we are.”
Pawnee pounds Mangum
Class A No. 4 Pawnee throttled Mangum 64-7 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2004.
“Everyone is fired up after the win,” Pawnee quarterback Blake Skidgel said. “Our community has been very supportive, and everyone on our team has worked hard to get to this point. We are excited and grateful to be playing next week.”
The Black Bears (13-0) dispatched Mangum without allowing a single passing yard.
Offensively, Pawnee rushed for 415 yards on 49 carries, including 14 carries by Skidgel for 173 yards and five touchdowns. Skidgel had TD runs of 52, 5, 40, 4 and 19 yards — all by the 9:11 mark of the third quarter.
“Our run game is something we take pride in,” Skidgel said. “We’ve been working hard all year and it showed in this win.”
In the semifinals, Pawnee will face No. 1 Cashion on Friday at Cushing High School.