THREE STORYLINES
High expectations
This is likely the most anticipated Bishop Kelley football season in many years.
Coach JJ Tappana returns virtually his entire defense and standout playmakers on offense from the school’s first semifinal appearance since 1999.
It’s enough to make the Comets favored to repeat as District 5A-3 champs and one of the teams most likely to challenge Carl Albert for the state title.
“This group has very high expectations of themselves and it should be a fun year for our program,” Tappana said.
Montrell Cozart, a 6-foot, 260-pound defensive lineman, had seven sacks among his 128 tackles last year and leads a defense that allowed only 13.4 points per game.
Cori Lewis caught 13 touchdown passes last year and Zach Middleton scored 12 rushing TDs, averaging more than eight yards per carry.
Shooting star
Edison coach Tony Daniels said super running back Sevion Morrison has enjoyed the excitement of the recruiting process overall.
“But I think he’s wanting to focus more on the season now and not as much on the outside things going on,” Daniels said.
Morrison is one of the state’s most highly sought college prospects after rushing for 2,770 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior.
In a 3 p.m. Wednesday news conference at the school auditorium, he's expected to announce a commitment to the University of Nebraska, according to a 247sports Crystal Ball prediction.
But don't expect recruiters to leave him alone after he's made his initial selection.
When the University of Wisconsin extended an offer Sunday, Badger247 tweeted: "#Wisconsin will not be (Morrison’s first pick). However, the #Badgers will get their chance to flip the three-star tailback during the season.”
New faces, new places
McAlester hired Forrest Mazey from Poteau as its new head coach and Coweta dipped into the Arkansas high school ranks to find Tim Harper.
Harper guided Mena, Arkansas, to a 4A state runner-up finish in 2014 and Des Arc to a 2A runner-up finish in 2013. He also coached at Searcy (6A) and Lewisville (2A).
He likes to run the football, but says he has an open mind about throwing it.
Mazey guided Poteau into the 4A semifinals in 2015 and 2018 and went 37-11 over four seasons.
Potential breakout players
Blake Lair, Coweta
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior ranked among state leaders with 15 TD receptions last year, averaging 20.3 yards per catch. “A sure-handed kid who runs great routes. He’s played a lot of football,” coach Tim Harper said.
Iman Oates, Edison
A 6-3, 285-pound junior lineman, he started emerging midway through last season and has a bright future, coach Tony Daniels said. Had two sacks and a forced fumble. Was impressive in the University of Tulsa’s summer camp.
DeAngelo Washington, Nathan Hale
Had 47 tackles last season and played receiver, his natural position, but moves to quarterback as a senior. “Just so much of an athlete he can play anywhere,” coach Brian Jones said.
1. Bishop Kelley Comets
Head coach: JJ Tappana (15th year, 105-52)
2019-00 ADM: 902.2
2018 record: 10-3
District titles: 1968, ‘78, ‘80, ‘81, ‘83, ‘84, ‘85, 2009, ‘12, ’16, ‘18
State title: 1981
Top players: Cori Lewis, DB/WR (5-8, 165, Sr.); Zach Middleton, RB (5-11, 190, Sr.); Montrell Cozart, DL (6-0, 260); Jack Synar, LB (5-9, 210); Cooper MacMurray, TE (6-3, 225, Sr.); Grant Govrik, LB (5-10, 200, Sr.); Stephen Collins, QB/CB (6-1, 190, Sr.); Alex Hatfield, OLB (6-3, 210, Sr.); Matt Nogalski, OL (6-4, 265, Sr.); Doyle Gehring, WR (6-1, 180, Sr.); Owen Heinecke, SS (6-1, 180, Jr.)
Notable: Comets ran off 10 straight wins after an 0-2 start last season to make their first semifinal appearance in 19 years. … Cozart, one of 10 starters from a defense that allowed 13.5 points per game, had 128 tackles with seven sacks. … Lewis caught 13 TD passes last season. … Middleton rushed for 836 yards and 12 TDs.
2. Edison Eagles
Head coach: Tony Daniels (4th year, 11-20)
2019-00 ADM: 1143.8
2018 record: 6-5
District titles: 1966, ‘92
State titles: none
Top players: Sevion Morrison, RB (6-0, 200, Sr.); Louis Perona, QB (5-8, 165, Sr.);Wyatt Ellis, WR/LB (6-2, 180, Sr.); Rhazjon Green, WR/DB (6-1, 170, Sr.); Holden Martinson, TE/DE (6-5. 220, Jr.); Iman Oates, OL/DL (6-3, 285, Jr.); Xavier Richards, WR (5-11, 180, Sr.); Jacob Youngblood, DL (5-11, 275, Sr.); Ashton Hill, LB (5-10, 190, Sr.); Thomas Ivy, RB/DB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Torrin Walker, DB (6-0, 170, Sr.); Darius Fritz, LB (5-11, 195, Sr.); Chris McClellan, So. (6-3, 240, So.)
Notable: Edison’s six wins in 2018 matched a 13-year program high. … Richards had four interceptions and averaged 13.6 yards on 11 pass receptions. … Ellis is the top returning tackler from last year with 55. … Youngblood had six tackles for loss.
3. Ada Cougars
Head coach: Chris Berus (3rd year, 15-10)
2019-00 ADM: 696.7
2018 record: 5-6
District titles: 1944, ’50, ’51, ’52, ’54, ’55, ’56, ’57, ’58, ’59, ’62, ’64, ’65. ’66. ’70, ’72, ’73, ’74, ’75, ’79, ’80, ’81, ’83, ’84, ’85, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’96, ’98, ’99, 2000, ’05, ’06, ’12, ‘17
State titles: 1951, ’52, ’55, ’56, ’57, ’59, ’62, ’64, ’65, ’70, ’74, ’80, ’85, ’86, ’91, ’93, ’94, ’95, ‘96
Top players: Blaine Wright, OL/DL (6-2, 255, Sr.); Jacob Gray, OL/DL (6-0, 240, Sr.); Braden Maloy, LB (5-10 ,185, Sr.); Mike Maloy, LB (6-0, 205, Sr.); Bo Odom, DB/WR (6-0, 185, Sr.); Tyler Peters, LB/RB (6-0, 210, Sr.); Jake Shannon, WR/DB (6-2, 185, Sr.); Kohner Gallagher, DL/RB (5-10, 205, Jr.); Haden Sparks, WR/DB (6-0, 205, Jr.); Max Rhymes, LB/RB (6-0, 185, Jr.)
Notable: Odom and Peters moved from Wynnewood, where Peters rushed for 1,215 yards as a junior. … Odom is a nephew of former Cougar greats Brad, Barry and Brian Odom. Barry Odom is current University of Missouri head football coach and Brian Odom is an OU linebackers coach.
4. McAlester Buffaloes
Head coach: Forrest Mazey (1st year)
2019-00 ADM: 887.2
2018 record: 4-6
District titles: 1962, ‘63, ’67, ‘68, ’76, ‘77, ‘79, ’87, ‘88, ‘93, 2001, ‘11, ‘13, ‘16
State titles: 1968, ‘88
Top players: Chris Hilton, QB/FS (6-4, 205, Sr.); Parker Singleton, DE (6-1, 200, Sr.); Chase Faber, LB (6-1, 200, So.); Trey Briggs, OL (6-7, 315, Sr.); Quentin Thompson, OL (6-3, 300, Sr.)
Notable: The Buffs' are coming off their first back-to-back losing seasons since 2004-05. … Mazey guided Poteau to the 4A semifinals in 2015 and 2018. … Hilton accounted for 1,311 yards and eight TDs last season. … Faber had 41 tackles.
5. Coweta Tigers
Head coach: Tim Harper (1st year)
2019-00 ADM: 921.5
2018 record: 5-7
District titles: 1955, ’56, ‘57, ‘59, ‘61, ‘71, ’83, ’84, ’85, ‘86, ’94, ’95, ‘98, 2008, ’15, ‘17
State titles: none
Top players: Gage Hamm, QB (6-3, 185, So.); Blake Lair, WR (6-0, 170, Sr.); Gunnar McCollough, TE (6-2, 205, Jr.); Justin Hines, DE (6-6, 225, Jr.); Wesley Spohn, RB/ WR (5-7, 150, Jr.); Piper Pennington, RB (5-9, 190, Sr.); Jesse McDermott, LB (5-9, 180, Sr.); Blake Garman, OLB/RB; Jonathan Fadeyev, DE/FB (5-9, 210, Sr.); Rex Shieldnight, OL (5-9, 250, Sr.);
Notable: Hamm, who had more than 90 tackles last season, takes over at QB for JD Geneva, who left for Union after throwing for 2,752 yards and 32 TDs last season. … Spohn had 600 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards and accounted for eight TDs last season.
6. Glenpool Warriors
Head coach: Steve Edwards (24th year, 165-101)
2019-00 ADM: 732.1
2018 record: 2-8
District titles: 1971, ‘98, 2001, ’02, ’03, ’05, ’06, ’07, ‘08
State titles: 2002, ‘08
Top players: Makai Blades, WR (5-11, 170, Sr.); West Jones, DE (5-11, 180, Sr.); Shawn Fairley, OL (5-9, 290, Sr.); Skylar Thompson, DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.); Trin Farmer, DB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Jacob Bearpaw, LB (5-10, 190, Sr.)
Notable: The speedy Blades played on a bad ankle last year but still rushed for 801 yards and seven TDs. … He was 100-meter champ at the 5A state track meet and runner-up in the 200.
7. Durant Lions
Head coach: Ray Richards (3rd year, 3-17)
2019-00 ADM: 874.5
2018 record: 1-9
District titles: 1950, ‘61, ‘66, ’78, ’79, ‘80, ‘83, ‘89
State titles: 1979, ‘83
Top players: Cooper McCoy, OL/DL (6-3, 275, Sr.); Noah McCarson, WR (5-9, 155, Jr.); Austin Reinecker, WR/DB (5-10, 185, Sr.); Davion Shields, OL/DL (6-0, 310, Sr.); Jaxon Ingram, QB (6-3, 220, Sr.); Luke Gaines, TE (6-6, 240, Sr.); Dalton White, WR/FB (6-2, 205, Sr.)
Notable: Ingram was an all-conference quarterback at Renton (Washington) Hazen last year. … He holds a scholarship offer from Southeastern (Oklahoma) State. … Reinecker saw limited duty as a running back last year and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.
8. Nathan Hale Rangers
Head coach: Brian Jones (2nd year, 1-9)
2019-00 ADM: 984.9
2018 record: 1-9
District titles: 1963, ‘69, ‘72, ‘75, ‘97
State titles: 1973, ‘79
Top players: DeAngelo Washington, WR/RB/DB (6-1, 180, Sr.); Demontre Meeks, WR/DB (6-2, 175, Sr.); Keanu Lee, TE/LB (6-3, 205, Sr.); Andre Bucktrot, OL/DL (6-3, 225, Jr.); Colby Grogan, RB.LB (5-10, 200, , Zack Whitelock, TE/LB (6-4, 225, Sr.); Christian Lee, OL/DL (6-4, 225, So.); Malcom Davis, OL/DL (6-7, 305, So.)
Notable: Jones was an East Central assistant with Travis Hill in 2007-12. … He returns 10 defensive starters. … Last year’s 18-12 win over Webster was only the Rangers' third in six years.