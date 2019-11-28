When Bishop Kelley plays OKC Bishop McGuinness in the Class 5A football semifinals, it will be the continuation of a rivalry that began 60 years ago.
Kelley (8-4), making its second consecutive semifinal appearance, meets the Irish (10-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.
Teams representing the schools met for the first time in 1959, the Tulsa World reported in September. But how can that be, a reader wondered, since Bishop Kelley didn’t open until 1960?
The answer is that players from the former Holy Family and Marquette high schools came together under the Kelley banner in 1959.
The new team wore Kelley red and white colors, practiced at what was then Boulder Park (now Veterans Park, at 1811 S. Boulder) and was coached by Jack Santee, a longtime Tulsa attorney and former University of Oklahoma football player from Skiatook.
The team went 2-7 that first year, losing to Catholic Conference rivals Cascia Hall, McGuinness, OKC St. Mary and St. Gregory’s of Shawnee. But it defeated Oklahoma Military Academy and Nathan Hale, which opened in 1959 and was in its first year of football.
Marquette and Holy Family students who didn’t graduate in the spring of 1960 continued their education the following year at Kelley. Marquette and Holy Family continued as K-through-8 schools at 1519 S. Quincy and 820 S. Boulder, respectively.
Tulsa's new citywide Catholic high school was located then and now at 3905 S. Hudson Ave., which put it on the city's fringe at the time.
There was no Promenade Mall nor Southroads Mall in near proximity, nor the seemingly endless neighborhoods that surround the school now. Those things would come later.
One athlete remembered traveling from his home in north Tulsa to get to the new campus.
“We would drive down Riverside Drive to the Skelly Bypass (I-44) and head west to (Yale Avenue). There was one gas station at that intersection and not much else,” he said.