THREE STORYLINES
The new guys
Bixby’s Spartans can win the District 6AII-2 title and contend for a fifth state title in six years if they’re able to fill some big holes left by graduation.
Noah West and Ethan Hall combined for nearly 50 tackles for loss at the outside linebacker spots last year. Spartans coach Loren Montgomery is confident that Barrett Daniel and Carson Chambers can fill their shoes.
When West was injured for last year’s Mansfield Timberview game, Daniel had 14 tackles, including four for loss, and six QB hurries.
Montgomery said he’s looking for big things from receiver Luke Creeger as the Spartans replace three-year starters Cade Cavender and Clayton Barbour.
Creeger caught seven passes last year and three were for TDs.
Hornets’ Mr. Electric
Booker T. Washington quarterback Gentry Williams is a lightning bolt on a football field or an oval track.
Last spring as a freshman, he won the 6A state title in the 400 meters and was second by an eyelash to Union’s JT McCloud in the 200 meters.
“He’s probably the fastest man in the state,” Hornets coach Brad Calip said. Calip credits Williams with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash.
Williams sped into the Hornets’ football lineup last October against Shawnee, and two weeks later, accounted for four TDs in a 47-26 win over Muskogee.
He’s better as a passer now because he’s better at reading defenses, Calip said. His blinding speed should make him a dual-threat nightmare for enemy defenses.
Sandite survivor
Sand Springs hopes to improve on last year’s 3-7 record, but coach Dustin Kinard already considers himself a winner.
Kinard is cancer free, 11 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which can be terminal if not detected early.
He had two-thirds of his pancreas and his spleen removed in February and is nearing the end of about seven months of chemotherapy.
”I’m truly blessed,” he said.
Potential breakout players
Krishawn Brown, Booker T. Washington
Premier pass rusher (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is rated a three-star prospect by 247sports. Had 119 tackles last year and 14 sacks. Credited with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. Committed to the University of Kansas.
Seth Long, Bartlesville
The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver/safety can play several positions, “an incredible athlete,” coach Jason Sports said. Sat out last year after transferring from Oklahoma Union, where he started as a quarterback and safety.
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Ready for a larger offensive role after rushing for 743 yards and 12 TDs as a freshman. Averaged 7.5 yards per carry and rushed for 100 yards or more in three games.
1. Bixby Spartans
Head coach: Loren Montgomery (10th year, 70-37)
2019-20 ADM: 1784.9
2018 record: 12-1
District titles: 1953, ’55, ’56, ’57, ’58, ’64, ’65, ’68, ’69, ’76, ’77, ’92, ’01, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’14, 18
State titles: 2014, ’15, ’16, ‘18
Top players: Brennan Presley, WR/:CB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Mason Williams, QB (5-9, 170, Jr.); Braylin Presley, RB (5-7, 155, So.); Luke Creeger, WR (6-1, 180, Sr.); Kobe Williams, OL (6-2, 275, Sr.); Dalton Perry, OL (6-1, 245, Sr.); Brody Sartin, LB (5-9, 175, Sr.); Jordan Reagan, CB (6-2, 190, Sr.); Trevon Holt, DB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Bear Daniel, OLB (6-0, 19-0, Sr.); Carson Chambers, OLB (6-1, 195, Sr.); Corbin Steele, DB (5-9, 175, Sr.)
Notable: Williams threw for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs as a sophomore, completing 67.9 percent of his passes. … Brennan Presley had 12 TD receptions and six interceptions in his third starting season. … Sartin had a team-leading 141 tackles.
2. B.T. Washington Hornets
Head coach: Brad Calip (4th year, 26-10)
2019-20 ADM: 1320.7.
2018 record: 8-4
District titles: 1967, ’68, ’69, ’71, ’72, ’73, ’74, ’76, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’85, ’93, ’94, ’96, ’98, ’00, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’06, ’08, ’10, ’15, ‘17
State titles: 1967, ’68, ’69, ’71, ’73, ’84, ’08, ’10, ‘17
Top players: Casey Zandbergen, WR (6-4, 185, Sr.); JJ Hester, WB/CB (6-4, 185, Sr.); Krishawn Brown, LB (6-3, 205, Sr.); Gentry Dalton, TE (6-3, 210, Sr.); Jordan Skillens, LB (5-10, 215, Sr.); John Benson, LB (6-1, 210, Sr.); Marcus Devon, OL (5-7, 295, Sr.); Desmond Cockrell, OL (6-2, 255, Sr.); Jaden Brown, NG (5-10, 250, Jr.); Jalen Teague, WR (6-2, 205, Jr.); Keuan Parker, DB (5-10, 170, Jr.)
Notable: Hester, rated a four-star prospect by 247sports, averaged 19.3 yards per reception last season, blocked a punt and made 50 tackles. He has offers from OU, Arkansas, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan, among many others.
3. Sapulpa Chieftains
Head coach: Robert Borgstadt (3rd year, 9-22)
2019-20 ADM: 1304.7
2018 record: 7-4
District titles: 1978, ‘84
State titles: none
Top players: Eli Williams, QB (6-4, 220, Sr.); Marcus Esparza, LB/RB (5-11, 195, Sr.); Te’Zohn Taft, RB/DB (5-10, 175, Jr.); Kandon Williams, TE/LB (6-3, 23-0, Sr.); Hunter Martin, OL/DL (6-2, 260, Sr.); Kenyon Kahmeyer, WR (5-11, 180, Jr.); Wyatt Hall, WR/DB (5-10, 185, Jr.); Jacob Goad, DE (6-3, 205, Sr.); Caleb Nuttle, LB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Isaac Smith, OL (6-1, 260, Sr.)
Notable: TCU commit Williams accounted for 27 TDs last year and is one of 10 starters from the school’s first playoff team in five years. … Esparza rushed for 13 TDs and had a team-leading 122 tackles last year. …Taft rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 TDs.
4. Muskogee Roughers
Head coach: Rafe Watkins (6th year, 26-26)
2019-20 ADM: 1480.8
2018 record: 6-5
District titles: 1948, ’49, ’50, ’54, ’59, ’70, ’72, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80, ’85, ’86, ’88, ’2016
State titles: 1948, ’50, ‘86
Top players: Ty Williams, QB (6-1, 185, Jr.); Jimmie Coleman, RB (5-9, 180, Sr.); Caleb Webb, LB (6-0, 200, Jr.); Isaiah Givens, DB (6-0, 180, So.); Kaunor Ashley, WR/DB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Devion Williams, NG (6-0, 285, Sr.); Darian Davis, LB (6-1, 190, Jr.)
Notable: Williams threw for 1,147, rushed for 990 more and accounted for 19 TDs last season. … Coleman rushed for 19 TDs. … Webb had 80 and 11 sacks and caused four fumbles as a sophomore.
5. Sand Springs Sandites
Head coach: Dustin Kinard (13th year, 62-68)
2019-20 ADM: 1693.8
2018 record: 3-7
District titles: 1944, ’48, ’51, ’52, ’66, ’76, ’77, ’81, ‘97
State title: 1966
Top players: Braden Foster, QB (6-0, 180, Sr.); Ty Pennington, QB (6-2, 175, So.); Trey Wilkerson, RB (6-0, 180, Sr.); Daren Hawkins, WR (6-1, 175, Jr.); Josh Fincannon, OL (6-2, 240, Sr.); Nick Hancock, OL (6-3, 280, Sr.); Jarrett Hatley, DB (6-1, 175, Sr.); Jacob Snodgrass, WR (6-2, 180, Sr.); Ryan Johnson, OL (6-2, 285, Jr.); Riley Magree, DL (6-4, 215, Sr.)
Notable: Cody Ross, a two-year QB starter at Berryhill, was battling Foster and Pennington for the Sandites' job. … Fincannon, Hancock and Johnson give the Sandites a veteran core in the offensive line.
6. Shawnee Wolves
Head coach: Billy Brown (16th year, 91-75)
2019-20 ADM: 1242.9
2018 record: 2-8
District titles: 1970, ’71, ’73, ’91, 2005, ‘09
State titles: 1973, ’03.
Top players: Sergio Garcia, OL (6-5, 210, Sr.); Cyncere Spencer, QB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Jaylon Orange, WR/DB (5-9, 195, So.); Scout Cawvey, WR (5-8, 170, Sr.); Hudson Davis-Barkus, LB (6-1, 175, Jr.); Josh Hair, OL (6-0, 170, Jr.); Zane Christopher, DB (6-1, 175, Jr.); Demetress Beavers, RB (5-8, 170, Jr.)
Notable: Orange had six interceptions last year and heads a strong sophomore class. … Davis-Barkus had 92 tackles last season.
7. Ponca City Wildcats
Head coach: Scott Harmon (2nd year, 0-10)
2019-20 ADM: 1384.1
2018 record: 0-10
District titles: 1947, ’51, ’52, ’53, ’54, ’65, ’67, ’68, ’78, ’79, ’80, ‘85
State titles: none
Top players: Justin Andrews, QB (6-0, 161, Sr.); Kyter Welch, QB/FS (5-9, 178, Sr.); Eli Wohl, WR/FS (5-9, 179, Sr.: Landon Varner, OL (6-3, 298, Jr.); Lennox Suneagle, OLB (6-3, 182, Sr.); Travaugh Tipton, CB (6-1, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Andrews has 27 career TD passes. … Suneagle made 119 tackles last year. … Wohl has 11 interceptions over two seasons.
8. Bartlesville Bruins
Head coach: Jason Sport (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 1642.9
2018 record: 4-6
District titles: none
State titles: none
Top players: Ben Winters, QB (6-1, 170, Sr.); Laken Clowdus, RB (5-8, 180, Sr.); Shane Simpson, WR (5-9, 165, Sr.); Seth Long, WR (6-0, 180, Sr.); Ridge Brewington, OL (6-3, 250, So); Taton Hopkins, DB (6-2, 165, Sr.); Braeden Winters, LB (6-2, 215, Jr.); Curtis Fodor, OL (6-5, 240, Jr.)
Notable: A Bruins assistant last year, Sport moves up to replace former head coach Lee Blankenship, who went to Mustang. … Sport was also an assistant at Jenks, Sapulpa, Lincoln Christian and Greenwood, Arkansas. … Winters threw for 1,540 yards and 11 TDs last year.