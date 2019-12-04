One is reserved and quiet. One is outgoing and loves to have fun.
Two extraordinary football players, two totally different personalities.
That describes Bixby’s explosive brother act that has helped the Spartans reach another Class 6A Division II championship game.
Brennan Presley, a senior committed to play football at Oklahoma State, is the quiet one, but he’s making noise on both sides of the ball in 2019.
His 23 receiving touchdowns — including six in the 77-44 win at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview on Aug. 30 — ranks among the best single-season totals in Oklahoma history.
He’s also rated one of the best cornerbacks in Oklahoma, with seven interceptions as a senior and 16 over four seasons.
Sophomore Braylin Presley, Brennan’s brother, has rushed for 21 TDs and 1,251 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. He also has five receiving TDs and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
They and junior quarterback Mason Williams lead an offense averaging 498.6 yards per game as the No. 1 Spartans prepare to play No 2 Stillwater in the 6AII final at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Bixby is gunning for a fifth state title in six years, but Stillwater’s powerful Pioneers hope to avenge their loss to the Spartans in last year’s championship game.
What sets the brothers apart is how different they are from one another. Presley prefers to keep his head down and go about his business. Braylin wants to be the life of the party.
“After a game, I want to go home and rest and chill,” Brennan said. “(Braylin) would rather be with his friends.”
Offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider observed the difference when a television crew visited Bixby’s practice on Thanksgiving Day.
“Braylin was dancing and putting on a show for the cameras,” he said. “Brennan probably didn’t notice there was a camera.”
When reporters seek out the brothers after another impressive performance — and there have been plenty this season in a 12-0 season full of blowouts — Braylin often announces that he is the better of the Presleys.
“They’re always arguing about it,” Williams said. “Braylin says he’s better, but Bennan says, ‘No, I am,’ and the other players make jokes about it.”
It is a rivalry, but in a good way, said their mother, Tia Presley.
And, yes, she said, they are as different from one another as they can possibly be.
“Braylin has a more outgoing personality and he’s always been that way, very confident,” she said. “Brennan is laid-back, more reserved. He has come out of his shell a little this season. Maybe it’s because he’s older and it’s his last year.”
Braylin’s out-front approach likely comes from growing up in a large, athletic family. Brennan and Braylin are the fifth and sixth of Arthur and Tia Presley’s seven children. All are athletic.
“You have to come out and work harder when you have a brother going to play football at OSU and a sister running track at (Ole Miss),” Braylin said. “It’s a lot to live up to.”
Brandee Presley, a 2018 Bixby graduate, broke the state record in the 100 meters (11.44 seconds) and was a two-time state champ in the 100 and 200. She now runs at the University of Mississippi and was part of a gold medal 400-meter relay team in the Pan American Games.
Britney Presley, the oldest daughter, was a 200 state champ at B.T. Washington and ran track at OSU. Braeden, the youngest at age 12, is making a name for himself in middle school football.
Braylin enjoys roughhousing with senior linebacker Brody Sartin. That’s probably because Sartin is the guy hitting Braylin most frequently on running plays in practice.
“(Sartin)’s a good linebacker and he probably gets a couple of good shots on me, but other times, I kind of pass him by,” he said with a chuckle.