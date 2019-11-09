2018 Champion
No. 1 Bixby defeated Stillwater 34-13 in last year’s final at Owasso Stadium and the Spartans and No. 2 Pioneers appear to be on course for a championship rematch. Last year’s gold ball was the Spartans’ fourth in the five years since 6A Division II was created. They were also runners-up for the title in 2017.
Teams to beat
Bixby: QB Mason Williams has 42 TD passes with only three interceptions, leading the division's top scoring offense at 60.3 points per game. WR Brennan Presley has 21 TD receptions and Braylin Presley averages 9.2 yards per carry. Brody Sartin has 72 tackles, and OSU-commit cornerbacks Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan have seven interceptions between them.
Stillwater: Gunnar Gundy leads an offense averaging 57.4 points per game with 38 TD passes and only two interceptions. Junior RB Qwontrel Walker, who rushed for 1,340 yards and 22 TDs through nine games, has been slowed by an ankle injury, but seniors Sean Preston and Chris Jones filled in for him in Friday’s 48-23 win over Del City as the Pioneers completed their second straight 10-0 regular season.
Teams to watch
Muskogee: The No. 4 Roughers have forced 33 turnovers and allow only 93.7 rushing yards per game. Jimmie Coleman has rushed for 1,807 yards and 20 TDs and QB/DB Ty Williams has 14 TD passes and eight interceptions.
B.T. Washington: The No. 5 Hornets are still searching for an offense but the defense has been stellar. KU-commit Krishawn Brown had 21 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles through nine games. Sophomore QB Gentry Williams is electric in the open field and Jaiden Carroll had a team-leading 838 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
Del City: QB Quinlan Ganther has accounted for more than 20 TDs for the No. 3 Eagles, whose only losses are to Stillwater and Carl Albert. Their 8-2 record is the program’s best in seven years.
Players to watch:
Luke Creeger, WR, Bixby:
Overshadowed but important component in an explosive offense with 43 catches for 654 yards and 13 TDs.
Marcus Esparza, RB/LB, Sapulpa:
Versatile senior averages 8.5 yards per carry and leads the team with 61 tackles. Also has four sacks and two forced fumbles.
Devion Williams, DT/NG, Muskogee
Has 88 tackles, six sacks and five fumble recoveries, including two he returned for TDs.
Marquee matchup
No. 5 B.T. Washington at No. 3 Del City: The Hornets won 27-8 at home in last year’s quarterfinals. Winning on the road might be tougher and Bixby likely will be waiting in the
semifinals.
Looking ahead: It will be a major surprise if Bixby and Stillwater don't face off for the state title in about four weeks.
Predicted state champion:
Bixby 41, Stillwater 38