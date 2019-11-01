Barry Switched used to say that when a running football team throws the ball, the receiver is almost always open because nobody expects it.
Switzer’s University of Oklahoma teams of the wishbone era proved the point in the 1970s and ‘80s and the Pawnee Black Bears are doing it all over again.
Senior quarterback Blake Skidgel averages less than two passing attempts per game, but still has eight touchdown passes, helping lead the Black Bears (8-0) to their best start in 13 years.
“It’s funny how open our receivers get, but that’s what happens when you’re so committed to stopping the run,” Skidgel said.
Under coach Russell Cook’s direction, the Black Bears operate a run-based attack called the Wing-T, which is equal parts power and deception.
District A-5 rival Morrison and a few others run the Wing-T, but otherwise, it's so old it's new in the spread passing era. Many of Pawnee's potential playoff foes won't even have heard of it, much less prepared for it.
The Black Bears pound the middle, running the ball almost 97 percent of the time. They've thrown only 14 times all season.
Defenders are lured closer and closer to the line of scrimmage until suddenly, one of Pawnee's receivers gets behind everybody and Skidgel delivers another TD pass.
He’s 12-for-14 through the air (85.7%) and averages 23 yards per completion. At one point, he was 7-for-7 with six TDs.
“Everybody gets excited” when a pass play is called, Skidgel said. “You can look around the huddle and everybody’s eyes light up,” he said with a chuckle.
Trevor Mitchell has scored on each of his four receptions and Wylee Craig scored on his only catch. Chad Mitchell, Conner Skidgel and Kamden Jones have two receptions each and one TD.
Confusing the issue is the fact that the Pawnee runners often line up as wingbacks, meaning they can go in motion as option pitchmen or sprint into the passing lanes on the same play.
Skidgel admits the fans would like to see more passing, but that isn’t likely to happen when the Black Bears average 6.9 yards per carry and 347 rushing yards per game.
“We’re gonna stick to what we’re good at,” he said.
Trevor Mitchell leads a balanced running attack with 938 yards, and Mitchell, Blake Skidgel and Craig each have eight rushing TDs.
The Class A No. 6 Black Bears visit Drumright on Friday night and go to No. 4 Pawhuska on Nov. 8 for a showdown to decide first and second place in rugged District A-5.