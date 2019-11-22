No. 1 Owasso vs. No. 2 Broken Arrow
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KYAL fm97.1 (Broken Arrow); KYFM fm100.1 (Owasso);
Records: Owasso 11-0; Broken Arrow 9-2
Playoff history
This is their second semifinal meeting in a row — Broken Arrow won 10-7 last year. They also met in the 2011 semifinals with Broken Arrow winning 30-17. Their three other playoff matchups were in the first round with Broken Arrow victories in 1998 and 2008, and Owasso in 2007. Broken Arrow, after winning its first gold ball last year, is 3-1 in semifinal games in this decade while Owasso is 1-5.
Earlier this year
Owasso won the regular-season meeting 42-19 on Sept. 13 at Broken Arrow. It was an unusual game as Broken Arrow dominated the first quarter before committing two turnovers that completely turned the game around. From the end of the first quarter until midway through the fourth, Owasso outgained Broken Arrow 333-25 yards. But Broken Arrow still led 17-14 lead early in the third quarter thanks to 10 points from its special teams before the Rams totally took control. The passing game was a glaring difference. Owasso’s Cole Dugger completed 11-of-20 passes for 220 yards and two TDs while Broken Arrow’s Jake Raines was 5-of-11 for 10 yards and an interception.
Key players
Dugger has completed 138-of-227 passes for 2,699 yards and a school-record 37 TDs with only two interceptions. His top receiving targets are Kelan Carney (34 receptions, 441 yards, 4 TDs), Mario Kirby (22-519-10) and Payton Lusk (27-451-5). Kirby had a 49-yard TD catch in the win over Broken Arrow on Sept. 13 and a 65-yard catch for Owasso’s only TD in last year’s semifinals. Broken Arrow doesn’t pass a lot, but Raines has progressed notably since early in the season. He has thrown for 1,396 yards and 17 TDs. Isaiah Keller (30-647-5) and Tory Dillard (17-316-6) catch most of the passes. But Owasso may need to look out for a surprise in the passing game as defensive backs Bryce Mattioda and Maurion Horn each scored on their first career receptions last week. Keller, BA’s top offensive player, was held to 7 yards by Owasso on Sept. 13. Broken Arrow’s rushing leader, Sanchez Banks (1,070 yards, 12 TDs), had six rushes for 67 yards against Owasso, but all of that came on the final drive. Broken Arrow’s defense has been solidified by the return of DB Myles Slusher, an Oregon commit. The Tigers’ defense wasn’t the same in the loss to Owasso after he was sidelined with an injury. The Rams also have a major college DB, Duece Mayberry, a Kansas commit. Owasso may have some surprises too as freshman receiver Cole Adams has scored on seven of his 23 offensive touches, averaging over 22 yards. Adams scored on a 43-yard reverse against Broken Arrow.
Notable
It can often be hard to beat another good team twice in a season, but their past four playoff meetings have been won by the team that also won in the regular season. ... Broken Arrow, coached by David Alexander, is the designated visiting team.
Looking ahead
The Class 6AI state final will also be at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — at 8 p.m. Dec. 7.