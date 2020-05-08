Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker announced Friday night on Twitter his commitment to the University of Arkansas.
Parker, who will be a senior in the upcoming season, chose the Razorbacks over his five other finalists -- Baylor, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, and SMU.
Parker, who is 5-11 and 175 pounds, is widely regarded as one of the nation's top-40 senior cornerbacks. He had 45 tackles, 14 pass deflections and two interceptions in 2019.
Parker is the second Tulsa-area defensive back to select the Razorbacks in the five months since Sam Pittman became their head coach. Broken Arrow's Myles Slusher signed with Arkansas last December.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The Class of 2021's early signing period for football starts Dec. 16.