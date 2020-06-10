The Cherokee Nation has finally confirmed Chad Hendricks as the new head football coach at Tahlequah Sequoyah High School.
Hendricks arrives from Checotah, where he was 49-35 with five playoff appearances in seven seasons as head coach. He also coached track for the Wildcats.
Hendricks replaces Shane Richardson, who was 39-38 over seven years at the helm and whose contract was not renewed after the 2019 season.
“I’m from Tahlequah, so it’s exciting to be back home and work here at Sequoyah High School and get things rolling,” Hendricks said in a Cherokee National news release.
He was head coach at Tahlequah High School in 2004 and 2005, and went 1-9 both seasons.
“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge with everything that’s been going on. Everything has been shut down since Spring Break, but the coaches here know a lot about what’s been going on and we’re just excited to get started,” Hendricks said.