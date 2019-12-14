EDMOND — Metro Christian quarterback Asher Link punctuated his high school football career with an exclamation point Saturday night.
Link accounted for 406 yards and six touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Patriots past No. 3 Vian 42-34 in the Class 2A championship game before 2,812 spectators at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
The Patriots (15-0) won their first gold ball in their first title-game appearance in their 32nd year in the OSSAA. Vian (13-2) was in its first state final since 2006 and was looking for its first title since 1971.
Link, who has accounted for 131 TDs and more than 11,000 yards in his Metro career, snapped a 28-28 tie on a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left.
Vian’s next possession ended with Link intercepting a long pass at the Metro 24-yard line. Two plays later, he raced 65 yards for a TD that made it 42-28.
The Wolverines answered with Elijah Wright’s 27-yard TD pass to Xavin Lackey with 2:06 left, but Price Allman recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory for the Patriots.
Link completed 26-of-32 passes for 271 yards and three TDs. He also had 24 carries for 135 yards and three TDs. Aidan Currivean had six catches for 158 yards and two TDs, and Carson Callaway had eight receptions for 80 yards and a TD. Currivean and Callaway also each came up with a turnover on defense.
Vian quarterback Javyn Wright (165) and his cousin, Elijah Wright (149), combined for 314 yards rushing and accounted for four TDs.
Link started out 8-for-8 as Metro jumped to a 15-0 lead before Vian responded with a 20 -0 run, capped by Elijah Wright’s 77-yard TD run with 8:07 left in the third quarter.
The Patriots responded with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended with Link’s 34-yard TD pass to Currivean as they regained the lead 22-20.
But on the next snap, Javyn Wright raced 78 yards for a TD and then sneaked in on the 2-point conversion as Vian moved ahead 28-22.
Metro needed only two plays to strike back. Allman took a lateral from Link and launched a 61-yard pass to Currivean, who was tackled at the 4. Link then scored around left end, but a missed extra-point kick left the score tied at 28 going into the fourth quarter. Link’s TD was the third scored by the teams in a 45-second span.
Vian’s next drive was derailed after reaching the Metro 11 as a 24-yard loss on a bad snap was followed by Callaway’s interception at the Patriots 15. That proved to be a turning point as Link scored the go-ahead TD, capping a nine-play, 85-yard drive that launched the Patriots to the title.
Link opened the scoring with a pair of 36-yard TD bombs. Currivean caught the first with 4:28 left in the first quarter — two plays after Metro’s Dylan Filak recovered a Wolverines fumble at the Vian 39. Link added a 2-point run, after two Vian penalties, for an 8-0 lead.
Metro held Vian to 19 yards on 14 plays in the first quarter, including losses on five consecutive snaps.
Early in the second quarter, Callaway hauled in the second Link TD pass and skipped into the end zone as Metro took a 15-0 lead. Callaway’s TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was ignited by two major penalties.
After an exchange of punts netted Vian 25 yards, the Wolverines took over at the Metro 45. Eight plays later, Gray Cloud scored on an 8-yard run, but Javyn Wright was stopped on the 2-point conversion that left Metro ahead 15-6 with 2:44 left in the first half.
On Metro’s ensuing possession, Link was stopped on a fourth-and-9 fake punt at the Patriots 38 with 45 seconds left. Vian took advantage of that stop and a dropped interception on the next play as Wright raced 35 yards on a third-and-6 reverse, assisted by Elijah Wright’s crushing downfield block on Callaway, for a TD with 17 seconds remaining. Elijah Mendoza kicked the extra point to cut Metro’s lead to 15-13 going into halftime.