2018 champion
Tuttle: Coach Brad Ballard’s Tigers, ranked No. 2, have lost only to Bethany, 21-0, in a rematch of last year’s state final. Tuttle has struggled in two of its past three games, but a strong defense gives the Tigers a shot at another deep playoff run.
Team to beat
Bethany: Coach Jon Arthur’s undefeated Bronchos have not had a winning margin under 20 points except for a 17-8 victory over Blanchard in Week 4. Quarterback/defensive back Sam Brandt is having another strong season on both sides of the ball as he has accounted for nearly 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Top contenders
Poteau: Coach Greg Werner’s No. 3 Pirates have won nine in a row since a season-opening loss to 5A No. 9 El Reno. Poteau’s defense allows only 7.2 points per game. The Pirates’ 14-0 victory over Broken Bow in Week 8 was their only win closer than 27 points.
Bristow: Coach Brett Jones’ fourth-ranked Purple Pirates are 9-0 against state teams. Junior quarterback Stephon Tolon directs a balanced flexbone attack that has been consistently efficient over the past nine weeks. A 30-7 win over Wagoner made a strong statement.
Sleeper
Wagoner: Dale Condict’s No. 5 Bulldogs, looking for their fifth state title in the decade, have an experienced QB, Sawyer Jones, and steamrolled all their district opponents except Bristow. Wagoner is 66-5 over its past 71 games.
Players to watch
Wil Moyer, Cushing: Senior QB has passed for 2,502 yards and 31 TDs. The Tigers are more dangerous than their 4-6 record indicates with three-point losses to Bristow, and 3A contenders Berryhill and Perkins-Tryon, as well as only losing 33-20 to Tuttle.
Vaka Tuifua, Poteau: The 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman has 44 tackles, including 21 for losses. In 2017, he won a state title in Alaska.
Tavien Woodworth, Fort Gibson: The state’s leading rusher has 2,126 yards and 20 TDs.
Marquee matchup
Clinton at Bethany: The top-ranked Bronchos host a team with 16 state titles — their most recent in 2012.
Looking ahead
For the second consecutive year, Bethany could meet Wagoner in the quarterfinals — a rematch of Bethany’s 42-35 win last year.
Predicted state champion
Bethany 26, Bristow 12