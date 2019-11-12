2018 champion/Team to beat
Sperry: Coach Robert Park’s Pirates are 24-1 since the start of 2018 and may be even better this year than a year ago. They return many of their key players from last season, including Walker Niver, Bryce Carter and Joe Whiteley. Cooper Park has passed for 1,910 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first year as the starting quarterback. A 33-15 victory over No. 6 Beggs last week was good preparation for the playoffs after beating eight of their nine previous opponents by at least 36 points.
Top contender
Metro Christian: A dominating victory over 4A contender Broken Bow in the opener set the tone for the Patriots’ first undefeated regular season since 2013. Metro, after reaching the semifinals in 2018, has been No. 2 all season and has consistently played at a championship level. The Patriots haven’t played a game closer than 21 points. Most expected them to have a high-powered offense led by one of the state’s top QBs, Asher Link, but their defense has been better than projected, allowing only one touchdown over the past four games.
Vian: The No. 3 Wolverines’ only loss was 25-18 to 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian, which has been a juggernaut this season. Vian has a high-scoring offense and has not allowed more than 16 points in any other game.
Adair: The fourth-ranked Warriors’ lone loss was 41-20 to Metro Christian. Adair, the 2015 state champion, averages 50.2 points and allows 12.1.
Beggs: The No. 6 Golden Demons have reached the state title game the past two years. Beggs is the 2A-3 runner-up, just as Sperry was last year when it won the state title.
Sleeper
Washington: The fifth-ranked Warriors have steamrolled all of their opponents, with the exception a 13-7 win over 3A Marlow, and have allowed only three TDs over their past five games. That stretch includes a 37-6 win over perennial power OKC Millwood.
Players to watch
Carson Callaway, Metro Christian: Makes big plays in all three phases of the game. Has 32 receptions for 753 yards and 11 TDs, returned three interceptions for touchdowns and scored on two punt returns.
Kendal Daniels, Beggs: Junior receiver/defensive back who had 11 major college offers, can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Beggs coach David Tenison said Daniels changes opponents’ offensive game plans because “you don’t want to throw to where he’s at.”
Nate Ratcliff, Adair: Sophomore QB has passed for 2,051 yards and 30 TDs.
Marquee matchup
Davis at OKC Millwood: These teams have combined for 13 state titles, including four in the past six years.
Looking ahead
Two of 2A’s three remaining undefeated teams, Metro Christian and Washington, are on course to meet in the quarterfinals.
Predicted state champion
Sperry 24, Metro Christian 22