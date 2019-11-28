No. 7 Bishop Kelley vs. No. 3 OKC McGuinness
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Western Heights' Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $7
Records: Kelley 8-4, McGuinness 10-2
Playoff history: This is their third postseason meeting — Kelley won 34-33 in the quarterfinals last year but McGuinness prevailed 28-24 in the 2012 quarterfinals. Kelley's lone state title was in 1981 and last year's semifinal appearance was its first since 1999. The Comets' last semifinal was in 1984. McGuinness won its two state titles in 2006 and '07 and last reached the state final in 2016 and '17.
Key players: Kelley quarterback Stephen Collins has set school records this season for completions (139) and passing touchdowns (23). He also has the school's career record with 37 passing TDs. Cooper McMurray has set Kelley records with 58 receptions and 948 receiving yards this season. Owen Heinecke has 256 rushing yards in two playoff games. For McGuinness, TCU running back commit Dominic Richardson has rushed for 1,337 yards and 14 TDs. Junior QB Luke Tarman, a run-pass threat, has accounted for 2,335 yards and 31 TDs. Tarman produced 203 total yards and four TDs in McGuinness' 41-14 win over Kelley in Week 2.
Notable: Seven of the last nine meetings between the teams have been decided by seven or less points. .... Kelley, after a 2-3 start, has won six of its last seven games. The Comets allowed only one TD in their first two playoff games. .. This is the second year in a row that the Comets have played their semifinal game at Western Heights. ... JJ Tappana has a 113-56 record in 15 seasons as Kelley's head coach. Bryan Pierce is 18-5 in two seasons at the McGuinness helm.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World