No. 4 Wagoner vs. No. 3 Poteau
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks
Tickets: $7
Records: Wagoner 10-2, Poteau 11-1
Playoff history: This is their third postseason meeting in four years — Wagoner won 42-10 in 2016 and 35-28 in 2017 -- both of those were in the first round. In the 2017 game, which was the last victory in Wagoner's 48-game winning streak, the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half and won in overtime, stopping Poteau standout Easton Francis on the final play. Francis was the leading rusher in the game with 121 yards and also had a TD reception.
Key players: Francis, a senior quarterback, has connected for TDs on 12 of his 25 completions this year. He also has rushed for 10 touchdowns. In his career, he has 3,153 rushing yards and accounted for 72 TDs. Mason Barcheers is Poteau's leading rusher with 1,162 yards and 16 TDs overall. Poteau, allowing only 8.3 points per game, has 4A's top defense, led by Vaka Tuifua, one of the state's top defensive linemen. Tuifua has 48 tackles, including 24 for losses. Wagoner linebacker Trey Gause had a school-record six sacks last week at Bethany. The Bulldogs' defense has allowed only 34 points in the last four games since a 30-7 loss at Bristow. Wagoner's Chase Nanni is a big-play receiver and also had two key defensive plays with an interception and deflection late against Bethany.
Notable: Wagoner has won four state titles since 2011. The Bulldogs didn't win their district this year for the first time since '11 when they won their first gold ball. Dale Condict is 167-28 in 15 seasons as Wagoner's head coach. Greg Werner, in the first year of his second stint at Poteau, has an overall record of 241-111 in 31 years of coaching. He has led three teams to state title games -- Nowata in 1999, Broken Bow in 2004 and Poteau in 2013. .. Poteau lost to state champion Tuttle 21-11 in last year's semifinals at Jenks.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World