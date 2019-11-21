Class 6AI semifinal
No. 3 Jenks vs. No. 5 Moore
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Husky Stadium, Edmond (North)
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KRXO fm107.9 (Jenks)
Records: Jenks 7-4, Moore 6-5
Playoff history: For the fifth time, these teams are meeting in the postseason. Jenks has won the previous four — the first three also were in the semifinals in the first three years of the Allan Trimble era en route to the first three of six consecutive state titles. Their previous meeting was Jenks’ 49-16 win in the 2017 quarterfinals. ... That was Trimble’s last win as Jenks’ coach. ... Current Jenks standout running back Will Cox had a 17-yard touchdown run in that game, and wideout Bo Estes caught a 2-point pass. ... Moore’s current quarterback, Daniel Hishaw, accounted for 269 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. ... Jenks is looking for its 14th state title since 1996, but its first since 2015. .. Jenks is in the semifinals for the 22nd time in 24 years. Moore is in the semifinal for the first time since 2002 — a rare year when Jenks didn’t make it. ... Moore has lost in its past six semifinal appearances with its last win in 1984. The Lions have never won a state title.
Key players: Cox has rushed for 1,001 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He has 19 touchdowns in the past nine games. Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman has completed 151-of-220 passes for 2,257 yards and 22 TDs. His top receivers are Justin Murphy and Estes. Murphy has 48 catches for 737 yards and seven TDs; Estes has 40 receptions for 734 yards and eight TDs. ... For Moore, Hishaw, a Kansas commit, has completed 105-of-179 passes for 1,868 yards and nine TDs, and rushed for 1,046 yards and 26 TDs, including four in last week’s upset over Edmond Santa Fe. Jayce Gardner is one of the state’s leading rushers with 1,719 yards and 11 TDs. Gardner rushed for 323 yards on 31 carries and had two TDs against Santa Fe. The top receivers are Dylon Mallett (28 catches, 608 yards and four TDs) and Brandon Girard (27-607-5). Jaiden West leads the Lions’ secondary with six interceptions.
Notable: The teams have three common opponents — Union (Jenks lost 35-20, Moore lost 44-10), Mustang (Jenks won 55-28, Moore lost 49-35) and Edmond Santa Fe (Jenks lost 33-30, Moore won 41-28). ... Keith Riggs is in his second season as Jenks’ head coach, and Moore’s Brad Hill is in his third with the Lions.
Class 6AII semifinals
No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 3 Del City
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Putnam City High School
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KTBZ-1430
Records: Bixby 11-0; Del City 9-2
Playoff history: Bixby has played in every 6AII final since the class was formed in 2014. The Spartans are gunning for a fifth gold ball in six years and were second to Booker T. Washington for the 2017 title, marking the school’s eighth state runner-up finish. ... Del City makes its first semifinal appearance in 43 years, since winning the school’s only state title in 1976. The Spartans and Eagles have never played in football.
The matchup: Bixby has 23 straight wins dating back to the first game of 2018. Led by QB Mason Williams, WR Brennan Presley and RB Braylin Presley, the Spartans average 496.5 yards per game, outscore opponents by 48.1 points per game and haven’t had a game closer than their 31-0 victory at B.T. Washington on Oct. 4. ... Del City outscores opponents by 17 ppg and both teams are 3-0 against common foes BTW, Midwest City and Bartlesville.
Other key players: Del City QB Quinlan Ganther has passed for 1,691 yards, also leads the Eagles in rushing (942) and has accounted for 30 TDs. … RB Jahkobie Smith has nine rushing TDs and WR Sherron Smith has eight receiving TDs. … Eagles LB Rejhan Tatum has 136 tackles with 17 TFLs. … Bixby’s Williams has thrown for 3,052 yards and 42 TDs. … Brennan Presley has 21 receiving TDs and his brother, sophomore Braylin, has 21 rushing TDs.
Notable: Loren Montgomery is 80-38 in his 10th season as Bixby head coach. … Mike Dunn is 22-11 in his third year at the Del City helm.
No. 1 Stillwater vs. No. 6 Choctaw
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Yukon High School
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KVRO-101.1
Records: Stillwater 11-0; Chocaw 8-3
Playoff history: Stillwater was runner-up to Bixby last year and seeks its sixth finals appearance. But before last season, the Pioneers hadn’t played in a semifinal in 23 years and hadn’t made a finals appearance since 1977. The Pioneers won their only gold ball in 1967. ... Choctaw’s 29-21 win at Muskogee last Friday for its first playoff triumph in 38 years. The Yellowjackets won their only state title in 1960.
The matchup: Stillwater defeated the Yellowjackets 74-14 on Oct. 11 en route to the District 6AII-1 title. Led by QB Gunnar Gundy, RB Qwontrel Walker and WR Anthony Bland, the Pioneers average 524.4 yards per game and outscore opponents 49.4 points per game. ... Choctaw’s Thad Williams has thrown for 3,131 yards and 36 TDs.
Other key players: Choctaw LB Jeff Roberson, a TCU commit, has 147 tackles with 18 TFLs. … Gundy has passed for 3,197 yards and 43 TDs with only two interceptions. … Bland had four receiving TDs against Sapulpa last week and is Stillwater’s career leader with 29. … Walker has rushed for 1,560 yards and 25 TDs and has more than 5,000 yards over three seasons.
Notable: Choctaw’s Jake Corbin was head coach at Sapulpa in 2015, at Del City in 2016 and is 18-13 in his third season at the Yellowjackets’ helm. … Tucker Bernard is 61-38 over nine seasons as Stillwater’s coach.