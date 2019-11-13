2018 champion
Shattuck opened the season with a 50-0 victory over defending Class C champion Tipton and has been dominant all season with its closest game a 38-19 win over Canton last week. But coach Troy Bullard’s team has not been quite as dominant as in other state title seasons. Shattuck has won 10 state titles since 2003.
Team to beat
Regent Prep: It seems like a natural next step for the Rams would be a gold ball after reaching the title game last year and making steady improvement since becoming OSSAA eligible in 2016. All of Regent’s games have been shortened due to the 45-point mercy rule. A difference between this Regent team and previous ones is the defense, which has allowed only 38 points and not more than one TD in a game.
Top contenders
Dewar: The third-ranked Dragons have steamrolled their 10 opponents, including a 34-14 win over No. 7 Davenport.
Canadian: Senior quarterback Carson Thompson has accounted for 3,437 yards and 56 touchdowns. Coach Wesley Jackson’s undefeated team has been the biggest surprise in Class B after going 6-5 last year.
Looking ahead
Shattuck and Dewar are on course to meet in the quarterfinals.
Projected state champion
Regent Prep 40, Shattuck 20