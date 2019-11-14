High school football: Depew's Blake Stafford scores 29 rushing touchdowns in three games

Depew’s football season wasn’t in such great shape until coach Cole Smith decided to change offenses and unleash a wildcat.
Since he started taking direct snaps from center three weeks ago, senior tailback Blake Stafford has run his way into the record books and his Hornets (5-5) into the Class B playoffs.
They host Watts (8-2) in a first-round game Friday.
“Everything’s just been clicking for us and we’re playing real good right now,” Stafford said.
The Hornets were 2-5 before the Wesleyan Christian game on Oct. 25. That week, Smith changed from a double-pistol formation to a twin-tight set with two H-backs and Smith running the ball behind them.
“Coach brought it up in the practice. He wanted to try something different and we all loved it,” senior tight end Zach Stinnett said.
The Hornets loved it even more when that Friday night rolled around and Stafford rushed for a staggering 613 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 102-55 win over Wesleyan Christian.
“I thought it was like an average 300-yard game, but the coaches were all walking around with the stat sheet in their hands,” Stafford said. “I was in shock when they told me. I thought they were messing with me. Everybody was just as excited as I was.”
He felt even sorer than usual when he woke up the next morning.
“I tried to get up out of bed and I fell right back down again,” he said with a chuckle. “But it was worth it. I’d go through the same thing any day of the week.”
The Wesleyan rushing total was the second-highest recorded in an eight-man football game, according to the National High School Sports Record.
Stafford also set a national record with 11 rushing TDs, a mark he tied with 11 more last Friday when he rushed for 571 yards in a 92-54 win over Prue.
For the season, he totals 2,468 rushing yards and 43 TDs. Over the past three weeks, he has rushed for 1,569 yards and 29 TDs. He rushed for 400 yards and six TDs in the middle game of the three, a 56-16 win over Yale.
“I couldn’t do it without my blockers,” Stafford said. “We’ve got a good offensive line and running behind them, you just feel safe. They all do their jobs extremely well.”
Joining Stinnett up front are right guard Treyton Gaines, center Luke Stafford (Blake’s sophomore brother), left guard Jack Kershman and left end Austin Cunningham, who took over when Wyatt Farris broke his wrist against Yale.
Tavin Hunt moved from quarterback to play at one H-back spot and Trae Barentine plays the other.
The H-backs line up directly behind the guards and the idea is to get as many blockers as possible in front of Stafford, who estimates he runs between the tight ends nearly 60% of the time.
Brute strength is one thing the Hornets have in abundance. Almost everyone has benefited from the weight-lifting program Smith, a Hennessey assistant last year, installed last summer.
Stafford, he said, was freakishly strong to begin with.
“He just doesn’t go down. You can’t arm tackle him. It takes a gang,” Smith said.
On an 86-yard run against Prue, Stafford broke four tackles and “monstered his way into the end zone,” Smith said.
The new offense “finally has everybody in the positions where they fit well and it allows them to excel,” Smith said. “It’s re-energized our season.”
