Dewey Bulldoggers (3A, 4-1)
Trent Turner recruited three seniors from the basketball team when he took over as head coach this season.
Hayden Thornton, Colby Henley and Cayden Baughn have made key contributions in the Bulldoggers’ best start in 12 years.
“It’s a great mixture, adding them to the kids we had coming back,” Turner said. “We were gonna be good without ‘em, but they’ve made us more dynamic.”
Senior quarterback Kale Carner was the most dynamic last Friday, passing for 307 yards, rushing for 143 more and accounting for six touchdowns in a 62-45 win over Haskell
The Bulldoggers are tied atop District 2A-3 with defending state champion Sperry and runner-up Beggs. They visit Beggs on Friday and host Sperry on Nov. 1.
Cleveland Tigers (4A No. 10, 4-1)
A key test looms Friday at Bristow and the Tigers still must face powerhouse Wagoner to end the regular season. But a 34-31 win at Oologah on Sept. 27 gives them a leg up to reach the playoffs for the first time in six years.
Junior quarterback Ben Ward, son of head coach Ricky Ward, produced five TDs at Oologah and had accounted for 12 TDs and 1,039 yards through four games.
Ricky Ward said things started to turn for the better when he went to a youth movement on the offensive line. That allowed veterans like Luke Hollowell to concentrate on defense and not have to play full-time on both sides of the ball.
Coweta Tigers (5A, 3-2)
When coach Tim Harper was hired from the Arkansas coaching ranks, he said he was ready to find out what Oklahoma football was like.
After half a season, he likes what he sees from the Tigers. Sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm is completing 71.1% of his passes and Jesse McDermott and Hank Searcey lead a defense that has created 13 turnovers in five games.
The Tigers scored a key win over Ada two weeks ago and have won three straight after opening with tough losses to Wagoner and Tahlequah. The big test comes Friday when Edison visits with high-flying tailback Sevion Morrison.
Pawnee Black Bears (Class A No. 7, 5-0)
Coach Russell Cook said his players went back to work after last year’s disappointing finish.
The Black Bears raced past Pawhuska 44-18 in the final regular-season game, tying the Huskies and Hominy for third place in District A-5, but missed the playoffs on marginal points.
Trevor Mitchell and Blake Skidgel lead a wing-T attack averaging 357 rushing yards per game and Skidgel has hit on all seven of his passing attempts, accounting for six TDs.
Pawnee ends the regular season at Pawhuska on Nov. 8 and this time, it could decide the district title. The No. 4 Huskies are also undefeated (6-0).
Perkins-Tryon Demons (3A, 5-0)
Coach Bruce Williams’ defense has held four foes to a touchdown or less, but the real season starts Friday when No. 1 Heritage Hall visits Payne County.
The Demons were also 5-0 at this point last season but lost four of their final six.
Austin Mages has rushed for 11 TDs and passed for 11 more. Teegan Shepard has a team-leading 42 tackles and Cole Aldridge and Ayron Lawson have three interceptions each.