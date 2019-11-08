6AI
Moore (5-5) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)
Jenks (6-4) at Mustang (7-3)
Norman (7-3) at Owasso (10-0)
Union (6-4) at Broken Arrow (8-2)
6AII
Sapulpa (6-4) at Stillwater (10-0)
Choctaw (7-3) at Muskogee (8-2)
Midwest City (4-6) at Bixby (10-0)
Booker T. Washington (6-4) at Del City (8-2)
5A
Woodward (5-5) at Noble (9-1)
Bishop Kelley (6-4) at Collinsville (8-2)
Pryor (6-4) at Edison (9-1)
Ardmore (6-3) at OKC Bishop McGuinness (8-2)
Duncan (6-3) at Carl Albert (9-1)
Claremore (6-4) at McAlester (5-4)
Coweta (5-5) at Tahlequah (9-1)
Piedmont (8-2) at El Reno (8-2)
4A
Cushing (4-6) at Weatherford (8-2)
Grove (5-5) at Sallisaw (7-3)
Broken Bow (6-4) at Bristow (9-1)
Chickasha (6-4) at Tuttle (9-1)
Clinton (6-4) at Bethany (10-0)
Fort Gibson (5-5) at Wagoner (8-2)
Cleveland (6-4) at Poteau (9-1)
Tecumseh (7-3) at Cache (7-3)
3A
Purcell (5-5) at OKC Heritage Hall (9-0)
Stigler (8-2) at Berryhill (9-1)
Inola (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (10-0)
Kingfisher (6-4) at Marlow (8-2)
OKC John Marshall (7-3) at Plainview (8-1)
Cascia Hall (7-3) at Checotah (8-2)
Idabel (6-4) at Verdigris (8-2)
Sulphur (8-2) at Perkins-Tryon (9-1)
2A
Okemah (5-5) at Chisholm (8-2)
Nowata (5-5) at Beggs (8-2)
Tahlequah Sequoyah (6-4) at Eufaula (9-1)
Lexington (6-4) at Lindsay (8-2)
Kiefer (4-6) at Metro Christian (10-0)
OCS (5-5) at Meeker (7-3)
Comache (6-4) at Washington (10-0)
Atoka (7-3) at Holland Hall (8-2)
Hartshorne (5-5) at Vian (9-1)
Davis (5-4) at OKC Millwood (8-2)
Perry (7-3) at Jones (9-1)
Dewey (7-3) at Adair (9-1)
Community Christian (5-5) at Kingston (9-1)
Spiro (8-2) at Hugo (7-3)
Kansas (5-5) at Sperry (10-0)
Chandler (5-5) at Luther (9-1)
Class A
Hollis (6-2) at Thomas (7-3)
Elmore City (6-4) at Minco (9-1)
Hominy (7-3) at Rejoice Christian (10-0)
Wewoka (7-3) at Sallisaw Central (7-3
Watonga (6-4) at Ringling (8-1)
Oklahoma Bible Academy (6-4) at Frederick (8-2)
Warner (4-6) at Stroud (10-0)
Oklahoma Union (7-3) at Pawhuska (9-1)
Colcord (7-3) at Pawnee (10-0)
Hulbert (5-5) at Wayne (6-3)
Mooreland (7-3) at Mangum (9-1)
Crossings Christian (6-4) at Dibble (8-2)
Konawa (3-7) at Gore (9-1)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Commerce (7-3)
Rush Springs (6-4) at Cashion (9-0)
Hobart (7-2) at Texhoma (8-2)
