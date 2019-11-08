Muskogee vs Bixby

Bixby's Brennan Presley runs passed Muskogee's Jacob Brennan during the football game between Muskogee and Bixby at Bixby High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

6AI

Moore (5-5) at Edmond Santa Fe (8-2)

Jenks (6-4) at Mustang (7-3)

Norman (7-3) at Owasso (10-0)

Union (6-4) at Broken Arrow (8-2)

6AII

Sapulpa (6-4) at Stillwater (10-0)

Choctaw (7-3) at Muskogee (8-2)

Midwest City (4-6) at Bixby (10-0)

Booker T. Washington (6-4) at Del City (8-2)

5A

Woodward (5-5) at Noble (9-1)

Bishop Kelley (6-4) at Collinsville (8-2)

Pryor (6-4) at Edison (9-1)

Ardmore (6-3) at OKC Bishop McGuinness (8-2)

Duncan (6-3) at Carl Albert (9-1)

Claremore (6-4) at McAlester (5-4)

Coweta (5-5) at Tahlequah (9-1)

Piedmont (8-2) at El Reno (8-2)

4A

Cushing (4-6) at Weatherford (8-2)

Grove (5-5) at Sallisaw (7-3)

Broken Bow (6-4) at Bristow (9-1)

Chickasha (6-4) at Tuttle (9-1) 

Clinton (6-4) at Bethany (10-0)

Fort Gibson (5-5) at Wagoner (8-2)

Cleveland (6-4) at Poteau (9-1)

Tecumseh (7-3) at Cache (7-3)

3A

Purcell (5-5) at OKC Heritage Hall (9-0)

Stigler (8-2) at Berryhill (9-1)

Inola (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (10-0)

Kingfisher (6-4) at Marlow (8-2)

OKC John Marshall (7-3) at Plainview (8-1)

Cascia Hall (7-3) at Checotah (8-2)

Idabel (6-4) at Verdigris (8-2)

Sulphur (8-2) at Perkins-Tryon (9-1)

2A

Okemah (5-5) at Chisholm (8-2)

Nowata (5-5) at Beggs (8-2)

Tahlequah Sequoyah (6-4) at Eufaula (9-1)

Lexington (6-4) at Lindsay (8-2)

Kiefer (4-6) at Metro Christian (10-0)

OCS (5-5) at Meeker (7-3)

Comache (6-4) at Washington (10-0)

Atoka (7-3) at Holland Hall (8-2)

Hartshorne (5-5) at Vian (9-1)

Davis (5-4) at OKC Millwood (8-2)

Perry (7-3) at Jones (9-1)

Dewey (7-3) at Adair (9-1)

Community Christian (5-5) at Kingston (9-1)

Spiro (8-2) at Hugo (7-3)

Kansas (5-5) at Sperry (10-0)

Chandler (5-5) at Luther (9-1)

Class A

Hollis (6-2) at Thomas (7-3)

Elmore City (6-4) at Minco (9-1)

Hominy (7-3) at Rejoice Christian (10-0)

Wewoka (7-3) at Sallisaw Central (7-3

Watonga (6-4) at Ringling (8-1)

Oklahoma Bible Academy (6-4) at Frederick (8-2)

Warner (4-6) at Stroud (10-0)

Oklahoma Union (7-3) at Pawhuska (9-1)

Colcord (7-3) at Pawnee (10-0)

Hulbert (5-5) at Wayne (6-3)

Mooreland (7-3) at Mangum (9-1)

Crossings Christian (6-4) at Dibble (8-2)

Konawa (3-7) at Gore (9-1)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Commerce (7-3)

Rush Springs (6-4) at Cashion (9-0)

Hobart (7-2) at Texhoma (8-2)

Editor's note: This file will be updated tonight with all classes

