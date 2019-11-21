Steve Edwards has coached Glenpool football for 24 years. On Thursday, he said it was time to take a rest.
Edwards, 61, said he is stepping down as head football coach but plans to continue with the district as an assistant athletic director.
“I love coaching football, but after 35 years, it’s time to step back and put my family first,” he said. “I have two sons on the team and I want to watch them to play for a while.”
Gus Edwards is a Warriors junior and Mike Edwards is a sophomore.
Edwards, who spent 11 years as a Hominy assistant, took over the Glenpool program in 1996 and guided the program to only its second district title three years later.
Next came a 4A state title in 2002, runner-up finishes in 2003 and 2007 and another state championship in 2008.
Edwards’ overall record was 167-109. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
“We’ve had a great run here. I love football and I love Glenpool,” he said. “The best thing I can offer right now is a chance for new leadership. I don’t know if I’m done with coaching. If I get to missing it next fall, I’ll go and get myself an elementary team.”
Glenpool athletic director Brandon Earp said Edwards’ impact on Warriors football, the Glenpool school district and community “cannot be overstated. He’s a `Hall of Fame’ coach, a better person, and I’m lucky to be able to call him my friend.”
Earp said the search for a new football coach will begin soon.