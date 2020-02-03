Glenpool went to the Texas high school ranks to find its next head football coach.
Jerry Gardner, offensive coordinator at Plano East, has been hired pending school board approval, Glenpool athletic director Brandon Earp said. The next school board meeting is Feb. 10.
Gardner, 41, is in his 18th year of football coaching. He also teaches business and has been a varsity head track coach for 13 years.
He has three years of experience as a football coordinator and this will be his first opportunity as a head football coach.
"His passion for teaching kids and overall program philosophy impressed me from our first meeting," Earp said. "Coach Gardner is the right person, at the right time, to help us become a very successful 5A program."
Gardner replaces Glenpool’s Hall of Fame coach, Steve Edwards, who guided the Warriors to two state championships (2002, ’08), two state runner-up finishes (’03, ’07) and 167 wins over 24 seasons.
Edwards announced in November he was stepping down, saying he wanted to watch his two high school-aged sons play football. He remains with the district as an assistant athletic director.
Glenpool went 2-8 last fall and has not had a winning season in eight years.
Earp said he sifted through more than 60 applications for the job.
Gardner is a 1997 graduate of Lone Grove High School (near Ardmore) and played football at the University of Central Oklahoma, lettering for four seasons (1998-01) and starting for two seasons.
He has also coached at Berkner, Lake Highlands and Plano West, all schools at the 6A level in Texas, along with Plano East.
Gardner and his wife, Anitra, have two sons, Kaden and Kyler.