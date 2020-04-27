After six seasons as Edison's defensive coordinator, Isaiah Irvin is receiving his first head coaching opportunity at Hale.
Irvin, 38, succeeds Brian Jones, who resigned after going 3-17 in two seasons with the Rangers.
"I'm very blessed," Irvin said Monday. "I feel good about it. I'm ready."
Edison had Class 5A's second-ranked defense last year en route to its first district title since 1992.
"Edison wore down a lot of teams in the second half," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "Edison played physical because it could."
And that physicality was in large part due to a powerlifting program Edison installed four years ago when Tony Daniels became head coach. Irvin plans to launch powerlifting at Hale, which will become the second TPS program to compete in that sport.
"It made a difference at Edison," Cloud said. "It keeps kids competing in the offseason."
New coaches usually introduce themselves to their teams in person, but that was not possible for Irvin due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We had a Zoom meeting," Irvin said.
Irvin, 38, was a defensive back at Jenks before graduating in 2001 from Victory Christian, where he played his senior season. He then played at Northeastern A&M and Missouri State. He began his coaching career in Jenks before moving to Edison in 2012. Irvin said his greatest coaching influences have been Daniels, Jenks legend Allan Trimble and DJ Howell, who was Edison's head coach before Daniels.
"Something we take a look at it in the hiring of coaches is who you've worked with," Cloud said.
Hale opened 2019 with two wins, but lost its last eight games — five by shutouts. The Rangers were 10-89 during the past decade. Irvin's part in helping Edison's program rebuild was a factor for Cloud.
Irvin is excited about Hale playing its home games in a new stadium this season. Hale, which has been playing its home games at the stadium adjacent to East Central, will move to Rogers' on-campus stadium. Hale and Rogers will meet in the first game there scheduled Sept. 11.
"I'm looking to build a new culture at Hale," Irvin said. "With a new coach it also will be good to be in a new stadium with some good vibes."
All World Award winter finalists to be unveiled this week: See fall sports' honorees in football, softball, cross country and volleyball
Football finalist (offense): WR Jack Wright
Regent Prep • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 180 The year: Caught 53 passes for 1,411 yards and 26 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state final for the second consecutive year. Had 10 receptions for 250 yards and three TDs against Cherokee in the semifinals. Set the national career record with 112 TD receptions. On defense had 34 tackles, one sack and scored on one of this three interceptions. Averaged 32.9 yards on seven punt returns with three TDs. Also averaged 26.2 yards on five kickoff returns. A two-time offensive player of the year finalist. Career -- 266 receptions for 6,213 yards, 227 tackles and 20 interceptions.
College: North Dakota (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): P/QB Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 185 The year: Completed 184-of-243 passes for 3,500 yards and 51 TDs with only three interceptions to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a 3A state championship. Also had 69 rushes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Directed an offense that averaged 49.7 points. The Bulldogs rarely punted, but he also was effective in that role, averaging 32.8 yards, with four of his 12 punts pinning opponents inside their 20. In four playoff games, he was 52-of-71 for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs. Was 16-of-19 for 330 yards and four TDs against Kingfisher in the quarterfinals and 18-of-21 for 242 yards against Plainview in the title game. Career passing -- 9,683 yards, 110 TDs. Career punting -- 85 punts, 36.4 average.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): RB Sevion Morrison
Edison • Sr. • HT: 6-0 • WT: 197 The year: Rushed for 1,812 yards and 26 touchdowns on 182 carries to help the 5A Eagles (10-2) for the first time since 1992 win the district title and reach the state quarterfinals. Also caught three passes for 101 yards and a TD and scored on a 76-yard kickoff return. His favorite game was a 33-14 win over 5A semifinalist Bishop Kelley when he had 25 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-14 win. Had a 98-yard TD dash against Glenpool. Finished his high school career with 5,561 yards, breaking Spencer Tillman's Edison rushing record. A two-time All World player of the year finalist.
College: Nebraska (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): QB Cole Dugger
Owasso • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 180 The year: Completed 182-of-286 passes for 3,350 yards and 42 touchdowns with only two interceptions to lead the Rams to a 13-0 record and a Class 6AI state title. Threw for four TDs in each of Owasso's four wins in November. In three playoff games, he was 57-of-80 for 894 yards and nine touchdowns. Connected on a season-high five TDs passes against Southmoore, His top game was against Broken Arrow in the semifinals when he was 20-of-25 for 368 yards and four TDs, plus rushed for another touchdown. Went 25-1 as a starting QB in his last two seasons. including 2018 with Collinsville.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Emaud Triplett
Owasso • Jr. • HT: 5-11 • WT: 210 The year: Led the Rams' defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. Had 18 tackles each against Mustang and Moore. In the regular season against Broken Arrow, had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return. Also had 15 tackles with three for losses in the opener against Bentonville West. Had two sacks in both games against Broken Arrow. Filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position in the playoffs and had 23 carries for 110 yards, including the Rams' second and last TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): DB Brennan Presley
Bixby • Sr. • HT: 5-9 • WT: 170 The year: Besides being one of the state's top receivers, he also was a defensive dynamo with seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. On offense, had 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 TDs. In a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the state final, had 16 receptions for 119 yards and a TD, nine rushes for 43 yards, two tackles plus a pass breakup, a 39-yard free kick return and a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. In the season opener, caught 17 passes for 237 yards and six TDs plus four solo tackles in a 77-44 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview. Picked off three passes in a 57-7 win over 6AI runner-up Jenks. Career -- 16 interceptions, 96 tackles, 232 catches for 3,448 yards, 52 overall TDs.
College: Oklahoma State (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Connor Johnson
Lincoln Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-3 • WT: 190 The year: Had 109 tackles to help the Bulldogs win the 3A state title. Also had five interceptions (one TD) and two fumble recoveries. As a tight end, had 56 catches for 1,255 yards and 23 touchdowns. In the state final against Plainview, was involved in 13 tackles, and had three catches for 51 yards and a TD. In the quarterfinals against Kingfisher, had three interceptions, eight tackles, and nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Also had three TD catches against Stigler, Roland and Idabel. Selected as the 3A district defensive player of the year. Produced 199 career tackles.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa • Sr. • HT: 5-11 • WT: 200 The year: Had 86 tackles with two sacks, and scored on one of his three interceptions to help the Chieftains reach the Class 6AII playoffs for the second consecutive season. As a running back, had 140 rushes for 1,100 yards and seven TDs, plus seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Averaged 34.3 yards on 28 punts. In a win over rival Sand Springs, rushed for 167 yards and a TD, threw a 49-yard TD pass, had seven solo tackles plus four assists and averaged 37.3 yards on three punts. Won the 6AII-2 Iron Man award. Career -- 313 tackles, five sacks, six interceptions (three TDs), 302 rushes for 2,030 yards and 21 TDs, three TD passes in seven attempts.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Price Allman
Metro Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-2 • WT: 172 The year: Led the Patriots' defense with 145 tackles, including 23 for losses. Had three interceptions, including a 75-yard TD return, and two fumble recoveries. Produced 19 tackles against Nowata and 14 against Adair. Had 328 career tackles with 39 for losses. On offense, had 45 rushes for 348 yards, nine catches for 127 yards and five TDs overall. Completed 4-of-8 passes for 160 yards, including a 61-yard bomb in the 2A state final. Recovered an onside kick late in the title game. Was the 2A-4 co-defensive player of the year with teammate Cade Gibson.
College: ORU (baseball commit)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian
Gibson has been instrumental in the Bulldogs winning team championships over the course of his varsity career, and that continued this season. He finished second at the Class 4A state meet, while guiding the Bulldogs to their third championship in four years. His time of 16:17 was only two seconds off the winning pace, and that was a week after finishing as the runner-up at the 4A regional meet.
Leading up to postseason races, Gibson won meets at Claremore Sequoyah and Sapulpa, and he was second at both Holland Hall and Broken Arrow races.
“If you look at Nate’s progression as a runner over the years, it is textbook,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Plot his times on a chart, and it is exactly how you would hope an athlete would improve.”
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
Making a colossal jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the rest of the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion.
Goss turned in a second-place finish at the Oklahoma Baptist University meet, and he was third at the Holland Hall meet. All of those results led up to stellar postseason races, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A. Goss won Fort Gibson’s first cross country title by finishing the 5K race at 16:15.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that has a better regiment than Caden does. It’s waking up early and committing himself to that, and it paid off this year,” Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson said.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Spencer Hales, Bartlesville
A year after finishing ninth at the Class 6A state tournament, Hales turned in one dominant performance after another throughout his senior season in 2019. While leading the Bruins in every meet this year, Hales racked up five individual first-place finishes at the Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Holland Hall, Claremore and Frontier Valley Conference meets.
In Joplin, Missouri, Hales finished ninth -- and as the top Oklahoma runner -- in the high school boys green division, which featured 380 runners from surrounding states, including Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. In postseason races, Hales posted second-place showings at both the Class 6A regional race and the state meet in Edmond.
“We continues to push himself in practice, races and meets,” Bartlesville coach David Ayres said. “He has been a great part of the team the last four years with two state rings. Spencer has the best kick that I’ve ever seen in my 14 years of coaching. He gets this crazy look in his eyes, starts moving his head and puts it into a different gear. It’s fun to watch him run and compete.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Ella Eureste, Bishop Kelley
Eureste made it back-to-back state championships with another Class 5A individual title this season, winning her final race of the season by 10 seconds with a personal-best time of 19:15. Leading up to that, she also snagged a regional championship gold medal.
In other races along the way, Eureste posted top-five finishes at Deer Creek, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and the Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas.
“Ella followed up a great freshman season with another outstanding season as a sophomore,” Bishop Kelley Terry Stupp said. “Throughout the season, Ella showed a strong work ethic that helped others, but also she took from her teammates to get even better. Plenty of great things are still ahead for Ella.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that this season with a dominant performance en route to a 6A title in Edmond. That came a week after he cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference championship.
In two out-of-state meets, Hinkle finished second in a deep field at the University of Kansas, and in another large meet at Missouri Southern at the Stampede, Hinkle finished first overall. Hinkle also picked up individual gold medals at both the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Avery Mazzei, Jenks
Mazzei put forth a stellar sophomore season with nothing but top-five finishes from the beginning of the season to the end. It all led to a second-place finish at the Class 6A state meet, where Mazzei helped guide the Trojans to a team title.
She also had runner-up finishes at regionals, Frontier Valley Conference and Broken Arrow. She had a fifth-place showing in a big field at the Chile Pepper festival in Arkansas, and she posted meet victories at Deer Creek and pre-state in Edmond.
“Avery was the top runner and leader on our team all season,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “She has great work ethic, and I’m so excited to see what she does in track season.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Beth Bayless, Regent Prep
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Paige Knight, Owasso
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Celeste Wood, Hilldale
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Bill Knight Automotive to sponsor All World Awards