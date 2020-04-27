IrvinHale123_1 (copy)

Hale football coach Isaiah Irvin. COURTESY

 Courtesy

After six seasons as Edison's defensive coordinator, Isaiah Irvin is receiving his first head coaching opportunity at Hale.

Irvin, 38, succeeds Brian Jones, who resigned after going 3-17 in two seasons with the Rangers.

"I'm very blessed," Irvin said Monday. "I feel good about it. I'm ready."

Edison had Class 5A's second-ranked defense last year en route to its first district title since 1992.

"Edison wore down a lot of teams in the second half," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "Edison played physical because it could."

And that physicality was in large part due to a powerlifting program Edison installed four years ago when Tony Daniels became head coach. Irvin plans to launch powerlifting at Hale, which will become the second TPS program to compete in that sport.

"It made a difference at Edison," Cloud said. "It keeps kids competing in the offseason."

New coaches usually introduce themselves to their teams in person, but that was not possible for Irvin due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

"We had a Zoom meeting," Irvin said.

Irvin, 38, was a defensive back at Jenks before graduating in 2001 from Victory Christian, where he played his senior season. He then played at Northeastern A&M and Missouri State. He began his coaching career in Jenks before moving to Edison in 2012. Irvin said his greatest coaching influences have been Daniels, Jenks legend Allan Trimble and DJ Howell, who was Edison's head coach before Daniels.

"Something we take a look at it in the hiring of coaches is who you've worked with," Cloud said.

Hale opened 2019 with two wins, but lost its last eight games — five by shutouts. The Rangers were 10-89 during the past decade. Irvin's part in helping Edison's program rebuild was a factor for Cloud.

Irvin is excited about Hale playing its home games in a new stadium this season. Hale, which has been playing its home games at the stadium adjacent to East Central, will move to Rogers' on-campus stadium. Hale and Rogers will meet in the first game there scheduled Sept. 11.

"I'm looking to build a new culture at Hale," Irvin said. "With a new coach it also will be good to be in a new stadium with some good vibes."

