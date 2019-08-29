MANSFIELD, Texas — Jenks’ Adam Gaylor might have just set the bar extremely high after his first game as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator.
In Gaylor’s debut on the sidelines, Class 6AI No. 4 Jenks limited Mansfield Legacy to 65 total yards Thursday night in a 38-0 rout at Vernon Newsom Stadium.
“I’ll probably tell him I expect that every week,” Jenks head coach Keith Riggs quipped after his Trojans held Legacy to five first downs. “Adam did a great job, and his defense staff had a great game plan. It was a very athletic Mansfield team, so they had to account for a lot of weapons.”
Turns out Legacy (0-1) was the one that needed to account for a bunch of Jenks’ weapons.
The Trojans grinded on Legacy’s defense all game long and churned out 469 yards of total offense — 206 on the ground and 263 through the air.
“You have to feel good to score 38 points,” Riggs said. “And you always have to feel good about getting a shutout defensively.”
Even in the second half, Jenks recovered two fumbles, thanks to an adage that Gaylor and his defensive staff preach all the time.
“We say, ‘start the chainsaw,’” Gaylor said. “We want to attack the football, and as those second and third guys come in, we want them to rip the ball out. It was that and an added emphasis by our coaches at halftime.”
It was a methodical first half with Jenks (1-0) finally breaking through on a 93-yard drive midway through the second quarter. Will Cox, who finished with 62 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving, scored the Trojans’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:29 left until halftime.
Max Paskvan added a 27-yard field goal to give Jenks a 10-0 halftime edge.
Then Jenks began its avalanche in the final 24 minutes.
Kobey Rogers (2-yard run) and Stephen Kittleman (1-yard run) scored touchdowns in the third quarter, and Kittleman threw a 16-yard TD pass to Waylon Adams in the fourth. The Trojans’ final score was Colton Cook’s 28-yard TD pass to Cade Stacy.
Kittleman completed 16 of 23 passes for 235 yards in his debut, after serving as Ian Corwin’s backup in 2018.
“He responded well to his interception (in the first quarter), and he came back and had a really solid game,” said Riggs, whose team improved to 2-0 in the Border Brawl.
For Legacy, it was Ayo Adeyi with 37 rushing yards as the Broncos were blanked for the first time since 2013.
“Any shutout is special,” Riggs said. “It’s really hard to shut anyone out, but especially a team that’s athletic like Mansfield Legacy. That’s really good for our defense.”