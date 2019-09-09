Sales of advanced tickets for 16th MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl football game between Jenks and Union began Monday and will continue through Friday at both high schools and through Thursday at area MidFirst Bank locations.
Tickets are $10 for reserved seats, $7 for adults and $4 students. Kickoff is 7:05 p.m. Friday in Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Union has tickets on sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the U-Wear Store in the UMAC and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Jenks is selling tickets from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the athletic office in the Sharp Center.
Tickets are available Monday through Thursday at MidFirst Banks during lobby hours.
A limited number of tickets may be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/62946.
Remaining tickets will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Union-Tuttle Stadium.