John Truesdell is resigning as Prue's head football coach.
Truesdell coached the Rockets to a 13-9 record and two Class B playoff berths over the past two seasons. The Rockets have made the playoffs the past four years -- the first time that has happened since 1997-2000.
Truesdell is retiring due to health issues.
"Forty-three years in education and athletics has been very rewarding," Truesdell said Wednesday. "If my health issues get resolved, I will not say that I won’t return to coaching, but for now I am at peace with my decision."
This was his second stint as Prue's head football coach. Truesdell coached Prue to an 11-1 record and a district title in 1999.