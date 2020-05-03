Graham Snelding has coached football all over the country, but seldom this close to Tulsa.
The 1991 Shidler High graduate has been recommended as the new head coach at Nowata High School, pending approval of the school board.
”Nowata has a lot of tradition and if you’re a football coach, you’ve gotta be excited about coming into a place like this,” he said.
Perennial contenders at the 2A level, the Ironmen won a state title in 1970 and had state runner-up finishes in 1988, 1995, 1999 and 2014.
But since 2014, they had been going downhill until Chris Messner guided them to a 5-6 record and into the playoffs last fall.
Snelding replaces Messner, who left to become an Oologah assistant.
“On tape, it looks like (Messner) did a good job. The kids got better as the season went on. Hopefully, we can roll up our sleeves and get this thing turned around,” Snelding said. “It’s a special place.”
As head coach Newkirk, Snelding guided the Tigers into the playoffs in 2018 and had a combined 8-13 record over the past two years. Before that, the former U.S. Army tank gunner had coached all over the map.
He guided Pawhuska to a 9-3 record in 2005, also was head coach at Frederick, Blackwell and Marietta and served two stints as a Ponca City assistant.
He also coached at Haskell Indian Nations University (1998-01) when the federally funded school in Lawrence, Kansas, was a junior college, and served one year as head coach, Haskell’s first as a four-year school.
He had other assistants’ jobs in Taylor County, Florida; and Clarksville and Teague, Texas.
“When I look at the jobs I’ve had, I like to think there was a good reason why I left every one of them,” he said.