Numbers to know
984: Receiving yards for Bishop Kelley’s Cooper McMurray, a single-season school record. Joe Dowdell set the previous mark with 885 yards in 2010. Kelley plays OKC McGuinness in the 5A semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday in Noble.
261: Miles the Dewar Dragons will travel one way Friday to play Shattuck, near the Oklahoma Panhandle, in the Class B quarterfinals. Shattuck won the only previous meeting 32-7 in the 1991 Class A semifinals.
36: Consecutive quarters since Class A No. 6 Ringling allowed a point. The Blue Devils have nine straight shutouts. From southwestern Oklahoma, they visit Osage County for a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Pawhuska, averaging 48.9 points per game.
Players to watch
Wylee Craig, LB, Pawnee
Has 108 tackles with five forced fumbles and 10 sacks as the Black Bears host Mangum in the Class A quarterfinals.
Colton Williams, SE/CB, Poteau
Speedy junior averages 18.9 yards on punt returns and 38.7 yards per catch as Wagoner faces the Pirates in the 4A semifinals at Jenks.
Asher Link, QB, Metro Christian
Dual-threat senior has accounted for 53 TDs as the No. 2 Patriots host Washington, Oklahoma, in the 2A quarterfinals.