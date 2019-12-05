Key storyline Redemption or more of the same?
Stillwater’s Pioneers have been laser-focused since last December when they fell short of the gold ball in their first finals appearance in 41 years. Meanwhile, Bixby’s Spartans have hoisted four title trophies in the past five years and they say the feeling never gets old.
Key matchup Bixby’s cornerbacks vs. Stillwater’s receivers
As with last year, Stillwater QB Gunnar Gundy will try to throw deep to Anthony Bland and Jack Smithton and Bixby’s OSU-commit cornerbacks Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan will try to prevent it. Cold, wet conditions and ferocious pass rushes hampered both teams’ passing attacks in Owasso Stadium last year and Presley and Reagan did the rest. They limited Bland and Smithton to a combined seven catches for 66 yards and Gundy without a TD pass for the only time in his past 25 games.
Stillwater player to watch Gunnar Gundy, QB
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior southpaw has 44 TD passes with only two interceptions has completed 75.1% of his passes (205-for-273). He leads an offense averaging 59.4 points and 526.8 yards per game.
Bixby player to watch Luke Creeger, WR
When opposing defenses focus too much on Bixby’s electrifying Presley brothers, other talented Spartans are invited into the spotlight. Creeger, a 6-foot-1, 172-pound senior, has 14 receiving TDs and averages 16.1 yards per catch.