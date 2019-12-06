Jenks’ Will Cox mishandles the ball on a kickoff but recovers it during the game against Broken Arrow at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, OK on 9/27/19. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
FOUR DOWNS
1.
TOP STORYLINE A possible Hollywood ending for Jenks
Jenks tries to complete a comeback from a 1-3 start and a third-place district finish with its 17th gold ball. Beloved former coach Allan Trimble’s death in the week of the title game adds an inspirational and emotional element to Jenks’ pursuit of the championship. Jenks broadcaster Don King will have an unaired 1-hour interview with Trimble from 2018 at 6 p.m. Saturday on KRXO fm107.9.
2.
KEY MATCHUP Owasso’s defensive front against Jenks’ O-Line
Jenks’ offensive line, which only starts one returnee from last year’s title game, has not allowed a sack in the past eight games — a big reason why the Trojans are scoring 52.1 points per game over that span after only averaging 20 points during a 1-3 start. Owasso’s defense has 32 sacks this season, led by Andre King with eight and Emaud Triplett with seven. The Rams’ heavy pass rush was a big factor in the semifinal win over Broken Arrow.
3.
OWASSO PLAYER TO WATCH TE Mario Kirby
The Rams senior is a three-year starter who scored on 11 of his 24 receptions this season, averaging 25 yards per catch. His TDs usually occur in pivotal situations. Defenses can shut him down most of the game, but he will make a catch that makes a difference. He also is used occasionally as a ballcarrier and has three TDs on the ground. And as Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said Kirby is like having another offensive lineman.
4. JENKS PLAYER TO WATCH RB/SS/KR Will Cox
Cox makes an impact in many ways for the Trojans and has been a key performer in Jenks’ run to the state finals the past two years. On offense, he has rushed for 1,123 yards and 22 TDs. As a receiver, he has 22 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and he also is used as a kick returner. Overall, he has 321 yards and five TDs in two playoff games. On defense, he is a leader in the secondary. He made two pivotal defensive plays in a 2018 semifinal win over Union. On Friday, he was named as the District 6AI-1 co-player of the year.