Game to watch
McLain at Victory Christian, 7 p.m. Friday: Victory won 52-6 last year but Conquerors are rebuilding and visitors seem much improved after runner-up finish in the All-City Preview.
Numbers to know
245: Career tackles by Adair LB Gunnar Rader. He had 120 last year, 118 as a sophomore and seven as a freshman. The 2A No. 7 Warriors open Friday at Dewey.
36: Consecutive starts by Broken Arrow’s four-star OT Andrew Raym, every game of his varsity career. The No. 1 Tigers open defense of their 6A Division I championship by visiting Mansfield (Texas) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
6: Consecutive games with at least one passing TD and one rushing TD by Metro Christian QB Asher Link. He accounted for 45 last season. The 2A No. 2 Patriots open at home to Broken Bow, from faraway McCurtain County.
Players to watch
Krishawn Brown, LB, B.T. Washington: Human tackle machine averaged 11.9 stops per game last season. Will have his hands full against Arkansas powerhouse North Little Rock at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.
Jaxon Henderson, QB/DB, Cascia Hall: Takes on greater offensive role while fellow QB Cooper Mullen recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash. Commandos host Gravette, Arkansas.
Cade McNeil, WR/DB, Pawhuska: Had seven TD receptions and five interceptions last season. Kellyville visits Huskies.
Dalton Norman, CB/WR, Inola: Speedy, lockdown corner faces 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian’s potent passing attack led by QB Chase Ricke.
Dayton Patrick, QB/CB, Mounds: Threw for 1,480 yards and 14 TDs last season. Golden Eagles visit Porter for their first game under new coach Scott Robb.