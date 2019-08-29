beggs (copy)

Metro Christian QB Asher Link (12) looks for room to run against Beggs in the 2A semifinals at Sapulpa on November 30, 2018. Link accounted for 45 TDs last year. The Patriots host Broken Bow in both teams' season opener Friday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

Game to watch

McLain at Victory Christian, 7 p.m. Friday:  Victory won 52-6 last year but Conquerors are rebuilding and visitors seem much improved after runner-up finish in the All-City Preview.

Numbers to know

245: Career tackles by Adair LB Gunnar Rader. He had 120 last year, 118 as a sophomore and seven as a freshman. The 2A No. 7 Warriors open Friday at Dewey.

36: Consecutive starts by Broken Arrow’s four-star OT Andrew Raym, every game of his varsity career. The No. 1 Tigers open defense of their 6A Division I championship by visiting Mansfield (Texas) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

6: Consecutive games with at least one passing TD and one rushing TD by Metro Christian QB Asher Link. He accounted for 45 last season. The 2A No. 2 Patriots open at home to Broken Bow, from faraway McCurtain County.

Players to watch

Krishawn Brown, LB, B.T. Washington: Human tackle machine averaged 11.9 stops per game last season. Will have his hands full against Arkansas powerhouse North Little Rock at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Jaxon Henderson, QB/DB, Cascia Hall: Takes on greater offensive role while fellow QB Cooper Mullen recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash. Commandos host Gravette, Arkansas.

Cade McNeil, WR/DB, Pawhuska: Had seven TD receptions and five interceptions last season. Kellyville visits Huskies.

Dalton Norman, CB/WR, Inola: Speedy, lockdown corner faces 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian’s potent passing attack led by QB Chase Ricke.

Dayton Patrick, QB/CB, Mounds: Threw for 1,480 yards and 14 TDs last season. Golden Eagles visit Porter for their first game under new coach Scott Robb.

