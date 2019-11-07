Numbers to know
668: Rushing yards for junior Sanchez Banks in four games since becoming Broken Arrow’s featured back against Westmoore on Oct. 10. He needs only 136 yards Friday when the Tigers visit Enid to reach 1,000 for the season.
96: Career TD passes by Lincoln Christian QB Chase Ricke. He threw five against Idabel last week and has 37 as a senior as the Bulldogs visit Cheoctah to decide the District 3A-3 title.
9: Consecutive games with at least two TD passes by Berryhill QB Jacob Miller. He has 30 in his junior season with only four interceptions. The Chiefs host Verdigris to decide the 3A-4 title.
Players to watch
Kendal Daniels, DB, Beggs
Highly sought junior has seven takeaways (four interceptions, three fumble recoveries) as Demons visit Sperry to decide District 2A-3 title.
Ayron Lawson, RB, Perkins-Tryon
Went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season in a 14-6 win over John Marshall to clinch second place in District 3A-1 and has 11 rushing TDs.
Cooper Park, QB, Sperry
Has completed 73.5% of his pass attempts with 19 TDs and only one interception as the Pirates host Beggs in the big 2A-3 showdown.
Braylin Presley, RB, Bixby
Sophomore speedster averages 9.7 yards per carry and has 18 TDs as the No. 1 Spartans host Muskogee to decide the 6AII-2 title.
Hunter Reed, LB, Pawhuska
Has a team-leading 104 tackles as the Huskies host Pawnee in a battle of 9-0 teams to decide the District A-5 title.