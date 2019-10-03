Kip Shaw ruined his cell phone last Friday night, but he doesn’t regret how it happened.
The Central High football coach had the phone in his breast pocket when his players dumped the contents of a water cooler over his head.
Shaw was drenched and so was the phone.
“They actually got me pretty good,” he said with a chuckle.
The Braves were celebrating a 49-23 win at Hilldale in the District 4A-4 opener. Junior quarterback KT Owens threw five touchdown passes for the Braves, who are 4-0 for the first time in eight years.
A fifth consecutive win Friday, when Muldrow visits Milton-Webster Stadium for Central’s homecoming, would tie for the program’s best start since the Braves won their first eight games with Carson Fields as head coach in 1996.
Success is a tonic for a school that has seen less than its share, at least in football. The Braves haven’t won a playoff game in 22 years.
“We’re getting a lot of support from everybody. It’s a big change for us,” senior defensive back Punchie Wilson said. “We had a big crowd at Hilldale. It was a shocker.”
Shaw, a native West Virginian and former college assistant in his third year at the Central helm, said his players partied every mile of the bus ride home from Muskogee.
“It got louder and louder in there. I kept wondering if they were ever gonna go to sleep,” he said.
Shaw hopes his players will be able to celebrate long after high school. Winning is fun, but his long-terms goals for them are more important.
“I don’t care if they ever play another football game if they are successful in their lives and become great men who take care of their families and are great husbands,” he said.
Much has been made of the challenges facing many inner-city athletes — and the challenges Shaw and his Tulsa Public Schools colleagues face in trying to help them.
“A lot of my kids have had a tough life,” Shaw said. “It would be easy for them to not play sports, very easy. But they’ve all bought in. They’re playing at a high level and they want to do better in life. Being 4-0 makes it even better because they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It makes 'em think, `If I keep pushing, good things will happen.’”
Central owns 13 state basketball titles — the oldest is 99 years old — and is frequently competitive in track and field. In 2018, Jared Scott was one of eastern Oklahoma's dominant runners, winning the 100- and 200-meter titles at the 4A state meet.
The Braves even won a gold ball in football — way back in 1946. But since their 4A state runner-up finish in 1986, they’ve had only eight winning seasons. Years with one, two and three wins are more the rule.
Dan Phillips broke the cycle by coaching the 8-3 team led by Kejuan Daniels and Terry Finch in 2011.
In 2013, Shaw felt he needed a break from college coaching and moved his family to Tulsa because his mother and step-father were here.
He was hired as Don Gibson’s offensive coordinator and took over as head coach in 2017 when Gibson left for a job in Louisiana.
In a very real sense, Central’s fortunes started changing that same year — when Owens, nose guard Trevin Corona and running back Joel (pronounced “Jewel”) Hamilton enrolled as freshmen from Monroe Demonstration Academy.
Or, it may have been the year before when Wilson, a year older than Owens. enrolled at Central. They are cousins and wanted to play together, Owens explained.
Owens, whose actual name is K’Terryion Hezekiah Owens, is in his third starting season, but he missed the final four games of 2018 after dislocating his hip against Poteau.
So far this season, he's thrown for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns. Other standouts include senior receiver Trae Washington, who had an 81-yarder among three TD receptions from Owens at Hilldale and averages 25 yards per catch.
Running backs Desmond Clayton and Hamilton each had one receiving TD and one rushing TD at Hilldale. Clayton, who transferred from Langston Hughes, rushed for 150 yards against the Hornets and averages 10.2 yards per carry.
Tyionn Cox, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, gives Owens another big-play receiver.
Shaw said Owens is growing in his offensive grasp. He already had a laser arm and quick feet and cat-like reflexes for making rapid escapes and explosive plays downfield.
On the last play of the first half at Hilldale, Owens checked out of a corner route called from the sideline and hit Washington over the middle for 26 yards and the go-ahead score.
“He has a lot of suggestions when he comes to the sideline,” offensive coordinator James Griffith says. “That's what you want from your quarterback because he has to be your eyes and ears on the field. He's jumped tremendously in his maturity level."
As a former Marshall University graduate assistant, Shaw worked with future NFL quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich. He grades Owens "a Division I athlete."
Central’s first three foes in 2019 were overmatched and the Braves didn’t allow a point. The win at Hilldale, which beat them 50-20 last year, showed they are ready for a different level of competition and might have a shot at winning their first district title in 22 years.
After Muldrow, they play 4A-4 favorites the next two weeks — at Poteau on Oct. 11 and at home to Broken Bow on Oct. 17.
“We have to keep getting better, limit our mistakes and make sure we take care of our academics,” Shaw said. “That’s one of the best things about this year. With the eligibility rules the way they are, my kids are doing their best.”
Owens said the Braves aren’t looking ahead.
“Coach says we start every day 0-0,” he said, "and we have to win every day."