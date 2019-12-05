No. 2 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 3 Plainview
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: UCO’s Wantland Stadium
Tickets: $7
Records: Lincoln Christian (13-0), Plainview (11-1)
Playoff history: The teams have met twice, both times in the playoffs. Lincoln Christian won 34-21 in last year’s quarterfinals. Plainview’s Indians won 35-34 in the 2016 quarterfinals and finished runner-up to Jones in their only other finals appearance. Lincoln won the 2A state title in 2009, was runner-up to Heritage Hall for the 3A crown in 2015 and is making its third finals appearance.
The matchup: Lincoln and Plainview are first and second, respectively, in 3A scoring offense and second and third in scoring defense. Lincoln QB Chase Ricke has thrown for 3,258 yards and 49 TDs, leading an offense that averages 54.5 points per game, Josh Kaste has rushed for 25 TDs and Connor Johnson has 22 receiving TDs and 24 tackles for loss. Plainview WR Blake Nowell, a TCU commit, has 12 receiving TDs and averages 19.7 yards per catch. Plainview QB Brock Parham has passed for 1,986 yards and 24 TDs.
Other key performers: Plainview’s 6-foot-6, 295-pound Eli Russ is a dominating blocker. The OSU commit is regarded as one of the state’s top senior prospects. … Plainview RBs Al Jbour and Jaxon Clemons have combined for 27 rushing TDs. … Lincoln junior linebacker Daymon Levell has a team-leading 105 tackles.
Notable: Ricke is LCS’s career passing leader with 9,441 yards over four seasons. He also has 108 career TD passes. … Joe Price is 51-12 in his fifth year at the Plainview helm. … Jerry Ricke is 29-9 in three seasons as Lincoln’s head coach.