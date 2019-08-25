Three storylines
Five into four won’t go
As with last year, there’s a traffic jam atop high school football district 3A-3.
Lincoln Christian’s Bulldogs are the unanimous choice to repeat as league champs. But after that, it’s anyone’s guess which of a quartet of potentially explosive teams will nab the other three playoff berths, and in what order.
Last year, things weren’t settled until the final week of the regular season. Had Checotah upset Lincoln in Week 10, Seminole would have been district champs and Stigler would have missed the postseason with an 8-2 record.
Matchups that could help to clear up the confusion include Lincoln at Stigler, Sept. 27; Checotah at Seminole, Oct. 25; and Idabel at Roland, Nov. 8.
Bulldogs Refitting for another run
Lincoln Christian appears ready for another deep playoff run if the Bulldogs can fill a few gaping holes left by graduation.
Coach Jerry Ricke said Connor Johnson and Josh Kaste are showing leadership at linebacker as the Bulldogs seek replacements for Jace Ward, who graduated, and his younger brother, Tyson Ward, who moved to Jenks in the offseason.
Kaste and Austin Lovelle are also providing options at running back for graduated Brendyn Walker, who rushed for 1,629 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
Senior quarterback Chase Ricke, son of the head coach, returns to spark an offense that led 3A last year with 45.2 points per game, and has his top receiver from last year.
Sam Brueggemann caught 17 TD passes and led 11-man football with 1,478 receiving yards. But Brueggemann is still recuperating from a broken collar bone and is questionable for Friday’s opener against Inola.
Snyder Approaching milestone win
Mike Snyder is working for his sixth superintendent of schools since becoming Seminole’s head football coach in 1980 and he’s lost count of the number of principals.
Snyder enters his 40th season with 360 victories, needing four more to become the winningest prep football coach in Oklahoma history.
If all goes well, the Chieftains will go for the milestone victory when they host Roland on Sept. 27. Bruce Hendrickson won 363 games in a 38-year career that ended at Seiling in 2014.
Said Snyder: “I was thinking back about the 300th win (62-24 over McLoud in 2012) and that seemed pretty important. It’s not something you ever thought would happen when you were starting your coaching career.”
Players to watch
Dontairre Fisher
Chectoah, RB, 5-11, 180, So.
Rushed for 1,554 yards and 14 TDs as a freshman. “As good as any (young) running back I’ve seen,” Seminole coach Mike Snyder said. Second cousin of former Muskogee standout Jameel Owens.
Mason Peery
Stigler, QB/DB, 5-9, 178, Sr.
Takes over at QB after catching five TD passes and averaging 20.2 yards per catch last season. “One of the best players in Oklahoma,” coach Chris Risenhoover said.
Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Threw for 3,116 yards and 34 TDs last season and has 6,183 career passing yards. Had four TD passes in a 42-17, two-quarter scrimmage win over Hilldale last Friday.
DISTRICT 3A-3Teams ranked by coaches’ voting
1. Lincoln Christian Bulldogs
Head coach: Jerry Ricke (3rd year, 16-9)
2019-20 ADM: 295.7
2018 Record: 11-2
District titles: 2008, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’14, ’15, ’16, ‘18
State title: 2009
Top players: Chase Ricke, QB (6-1, 185, Sr.); Sam Brueggemann, WR (6-3, 175, Sr.); Josh Kaste, RB (5-10, 190, Sr.); Colton Star, OL (6-4, 250, Sr.); Jordan Overson, OL (6-5, 255, Sr.); Connor Johnson, LB (6-3, 190, Sr.); Zac Harwell, DB (6-0, 185, Sr.); Kolbe Katsis, WR (6-1, 170, Jr.); Keegan Porter, WR (6-2, 170, Sr.); Kyler Bartley, WR (5-9, 160, Sr.); Jordan Marsh, WR (5-8, 150, So.); Ian Klaus, DL (6-1, 210); Ian Marsh, DL (6-0, 200, Sr.); Kaden Kelley, DL (5-10, 190, Jr.); Damon Levell, LB (5-8, 155, Jr.); Austin Lovelle, DB (6-2, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Ricke, Brueggemann, Harwell and Starr will be three-year starters. … Harwell had six interceptions last year and Johnson had 90 tackles.
2. Stigler Panthers
Head coach: Chris Risenhoover (11th year, 78-38)
2019-20 ADM: 394.8
2018 Record: 9-3
District titles: 1944, ’50, ’60, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’78, ’80, ’82, ’83, ’12, ‘16
State titles: none
Top players: Mason Peery, QB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Jaxon Calhoun, WR/DB (6-0, 170, Sr.); Ridge McClary, RB/OLB (5-9, 170, Jr.); Lakin Bass, WR/DB (6-1, 175, Jr.); Braden Drewry, WR/DB (5-11, 165, Jr.); Keaton Shaffer, OL/DL (6-1, 260, Sr.); Bruce Engle, LB (5-11, 200, Jr.); Cole West, NG/TE (6-0, 230, Sr.); Vance Hamlin, DL/OL (6-2, 245, Jr.); Jackson Winkle, DB/WR (6-4, 195, Sr.); Billy Mitchell, OLB (6-1, 170, Jr.)
Notable: Calhoun had five interceptions last year and has 10 over two seasons. … McClary averaged 7.3 yards per carry and scored 12 TDs last year. … Panthers return more than 2,000 receiving yards from last season. … Stigler had state runner-up finishes in 1960 and ’65.
3. Seminole Chieftains
Head coach: Mike Snyder (40th year, 360-117)
2019-20 ADM: 451.2
2018 Record: 8-3
District titles: 1946, ’48, ’49, ’53, ’60, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’72, ’77, ’82, ’91, ’92, ’94, ’96, ’01, ’04, ’05, ’11, ’12, ’13, ‘14
State titles: 1953, ’60, ’77, ‘96
Top players: Cameron Gunville, RB (6-0, 180, Sr.); Jay Scott, OT (6-2, 230, Sr.); Luke Wieck, OC (6-0, 240, Sr.); Terry Walker, OG (5-8, 250, Sr.); Carson Taylor, TE (6-2. 220, Sr.); Saybion Battles, WR (6-0, 170, Sr.); Thunder Lena, LB (5-11, 170, Sr.); Steven Johnson, DT (5-11, 270, Sr.); Hunter Wurtz (DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.); Amauyn Conley, DT (6-5, 320, Sr.)
Notable: Gunville rushed for 2,050 yards last season and has more than 4,000 for his career. … Along with his 1996 state title, Snyder has five state runner-up finishes.
4. Checotah Wildcats
Head coach: Chad Hendricks (7th year, 41-25)
2019-20 ADM: 400.7
2018 Record: 6-4
District titles: 1947, ’48, ’49, ’08, ’13,
State titles: none
Top players: Jacob Barrett, QB (6-1, 175, Sr.); Chance Wood, OC (6-0, 285, Sr.); Tyler Whitlock, OT (6-0, 265, Sr.); Bobby Morton, OG/DE (6-1, 220, Sr.); Dontairre Fisher, RB (5-11, 180, So.); Andrew Arden, OLB (5-9, 170, Jr.); Bailey McIntosh, LB (5-11, 185, Jr.).
Notable: Barrett, an Eastern Michigan commit, moved from Okmulgee last year and totaled 13 TDs and two pass interceptions. … Fisher saw double duty on defense and had 45 tackles and four sacks.
5. Idabel Warriors
Head coach: Scott Pratt (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 392.5
2018 Record: 8-4
District titles: 1951, ’57, ’59, ’60, ’62, ’63, ’74, ’81, ’83, ’84, ’85, ‘17
State titles: none
Top player: Mesiah Block, RB (5-9, 175, Sr.); Raydavis Golston, QB (6-1, 180, Sr.); Corbin Cooper, WR (6-0, 165, Sr.); John Wolf, OL (6-2, 240, Sr.); Brandon Hilton, OL (5-9, 220, So.); Jaxen Thompson, FS (6-2, 185, Jr.); Bradley Howell, LB (5-10, 175, Jr.); Michael Harper, LB (5-10, 175, Sr.); Armonnie Wise, OL/DL (5-10, Jr.); Jalen Ellis, LB (6-3, 210, Jr.)
Notable: Pratt is excited about his offensive line. Hilton, Wolf, Wise and Trevor Wharry have starting experience and at least five others will challenge for starting time. … Block rushed for 1,061 yards and 11 TDs last season. … Thompson had 85 tackles.
6. Roland Rangers
Head coach: Waymon Potts (2nd year, 3-7)
2019-20 ADM: 347.3
2018 Record: 3-7
District titles: 1969, ’75, ’77, ’78, 2000
State titles: none
Top players: Jackson Kemp, QB/FS (6-0, 180, Jr.); Colyn Tuck, LB (5-11, 185, Jr.); Everett Bergwall, OL (6-3, 265, Jr.); Jaden Taylor, OL/NG (5-10, 240, Jr.); Paxton Pitts, WR (5-10, 175, Jr.); Austin Southern, DT (6-3, 265, Sr.); Parker Peters, OL (6-0, 260, Sr.); Dakota Bush, RB/SS (5-10, 180, Sr.)
Notable: Kemp and sophomore Hunter Taylor are vying for the starting QB job. … Bush averaged 6.2 yards per rush in limited carries last season and will be a three-year defensive starter.
7. Okmulgee Bulldogs
Head coach: Brent Scott (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 324.4
2018 Record: 1-9
District titles: 1947, ’67, ’69, ’70, ’71, ’72, ’75, ’79, ’82, ’92, ’94,
State titles: 1947, ’69, ‘75
Top players: Lemuel Lott, OL (6-2, 300, Sr.); Dewayne Parks, QB (6-1, 165, So.); John Wilson, RB (5-7, 160, Jr.); Quan Love, RB/LB (6-1, 195, So.); LaPatrick Vann, DB/WR (5-9, 190, Jr.); Demari Harp, DE (6-2, 175, So.)
Notable: Okmulgee’s last winning season was 2009. … Last year at Kellyville, Scott coached the Ponies to their first winning (8-4) in 14 years and first playoff win in 16 years.
8. Webster Warriors
Head coach: Ryan Boatright (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 487.8
2018 Record: 2-8
District titles: 1943, ’63, ‘73
State titles: none
Top players: Dominic Wallace, WR/FS (5-10, 160, Jr.); Micah Aytch, RB/LB (5-8, 145, Fr.); Quenton Sowell, OL/DL (5-11, 295, Jr.); Damarie Davis, OLB/RB (5-8, 150, Fr.); Ryan McClary, ILB (5-5, 130, So.); Emilio Jaurez, OL/DL (5-11,220).
Notable: Wallace was sixth in the long jump at the 4A state track meet and is a two-time qualifier in the 100 and 200 meters. … Boatright, 25, was a Warriors assistant and middle school head coach last season.