Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Ricke committed Wednesday to play college football at Emporia (Kansas) State.
“After a great visit and meeting with (Emporia coach Garin Higgins) I’m proud and excited to announce my commitment to Emporia Sate University!” Ricke posted on his Twitter account.
He also wrote that he was “thankful to my parents, teammates, coaches and especially God for helping me get here.”
Rickie passed for 3,500 yards and 51 touchdowns last season, leading the Bulldogs to a 14-0 mark and the 3A state championship and was named a finalist for All World offensive player of the year by the Tulsa World.
Over four seasons, the son of Lincoln head coach Jerry Ricke threw for 9,683 yards and 110 TDs, completing 66.1% of his passes.