Muskogee standout Ty Williams said he will play college football at Oklahoma State University.
Williams announced his verbal commitment to the Cowboys on his Twitter account Sunday “after much thought and prayers," he wrote.
A two-year standout for the Roughers, Williams has accounted for 5,299 yards and 41 touchdowns as a two-year starting quarterback, but is prized most by recruiters as a defensive back.
He intercepted nine passes as a junior, his first full season as a starting free safety, and had five more interceptions as a sophomore, although he was used in the defensive backfield for fewer than 10 snaps all season.
A 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, Williams has sub-4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 33- to 35-inch vertical that enables him to go high in the air to pluck passes from receivers.
He also delivers sledgehammer blows when closing on ball-carriers.
Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Wiliiams chose OSU from a field of 20 Division I offers, including those from Arkansas, Tulsa, Tennessee, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas Tech and TCU.