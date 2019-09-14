Big night for Mitchell
Since 2006, Wagoner had defeated Pryor in eight of the past nine games between the two Highway 69 foes. But the host Tigers were able to use a big night from senior wide receiver Garrett Mitchell to top Class 4A No. 3 Wagoner 42-41 Friday.
Mitchell hauled in 12 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns to power Pryor’s offense, which also got 385 yards on 16 completions from quarterback Trapper Gilstrap.
“It was just his night,” Pryor coach Kenny Davis said about Mitchell. who caught TD passes of 85, 70, 11 and 73 yards. “If we needed a big play, he came up with it.”
However, it was Pryor’s defense that turned Wagoner (1-1) away for the final 11 minutes, 29 seconds to seal the victory. Pryor improved to 1-1.
“Wagoner is a great team and always well-coached, so anytime you play them you are excited to win,” said Davis, whose offense combined with Wagoner’s to churn out 924 yards. “I’m just super happy for the kids. We had a great week of practice, and they have worked their butts off. I can’t be more excited for them.”
Oologah tops Skiatook
For the third time in four seasons, Oologah defeated Skiatook, winning 34-29 Friday.
The Mustangs, ranked eighth in Class 4A, raced out to a 21-3 lead, courtesy of two Blake Salt touchdown passes — a 6-yarder to Brennen Davis and a 12-yarder to Chase Gibson. Zac Wright also added a 4-yard TD run.
Then Skiatook (1-1) marched back to claim a 23-21 lead. The Bulldogs’ Jayden Garner scored on a 27-yard TD run, and Cash Cooper scored on a 17-yard pass from Mason Willingham and Reece Womack had a 17-yard TD run.
From there it was back and forth with Oologah scoring on Wright’s 1-yard run. Skiatook answered on Willingham’s 62-yard TD pass to Garner for a 29-28 lead early in the fourth quarter.
But Oologah (2-0) had the final score on Wright’s 2-yard TD run with 5:34 left.
“Great win for us,” Oologah coach Chad Weeks said. “Our kids were able to fight back and make enough plays to win the game.”
Redskins lifesaver
Many may not remember it later, but Union sophomore Jaden Rowe had a key play in the Redskins’ 35-20 win over Jenks in the 16th MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.
Union led 21-20 in the third quarter, but Jenks drove deep into Redskins territory. From the 16, Trojans wildcat quarterback Will Cox bounced outside and seemed headed for a touchdown, but Rowe knocked him out of bounds at the 2.
Jenks never did get the go-ahead six points because on the next play, Union’s Jacob Rogers caused a fumble and JoJo Nichols returned it 91 yards for a TD, putting the Redskins ahead 28-20.
“No doubt (Rowe’s) play was big in the moment with our backs against the wall,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “Jaden is young, but getting better each game.”
Said Rowe: “Our defense was kind of down, but we did good in the end.”
Special teams power Muskogee
When 6AII No. 6 Muskogee and 6AII No. 9 Midwest City are matched up, it’s almost always assured to be a close game. Friday night’s game was no different, as the Roughers outlasted Midwest City 19-12.
The Bombers (1-2) scored the first two touchdowns of the game, one on an 87-yard pass from Xavier Jackson to BJ Wilson. But Muskogee’s defense, which limited Midwest City to 144 yards of offense, put the clamps on the Bombers the rest of the way.
“Played about as bad as we could play, and we were down 12-0,” Muskogee coach Rafe Watkins said. “But we were able to rally, thanks to our defense standing strong the rest of the way.”
Muskogee was able to tighten up on Midwest City’s offense in large part because of punter Kentrell Mitchum’s precision. The senior was able to pin the Bombers inside the 7-, 2- and - 1-yard lines on three of his punts.
“Punting was a big factor in this one,” Watkins said of the game that featured 13 combined punts.
Jimmie Coleman had touchdown runs of 1 and 34 yards in the second quarter, and the game was knotted at 12 at intermission. Then Muskogee (2-0) broke the tie on Ty Williams’ 27-yard TD run with 10:58 remaining.
“Going down there, it’s always a tough place to play,” Watkins said. “But it’s always a good game every year.”
Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.