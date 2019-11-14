Numbers to know
98: Career TD passes by Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Ricke as the Bulldogs host Inola in a Class 3A first-round playoff game. Ricke has more than 8,500 career passing yards and has a career-best 39 TD passes in 2019.
25: Career TD receptions by Stillwater’s Anthony Bland, two shy of the school record as the No. 2 Pioneers host Sapulpa in first-round playoff action Friday. Jesse Vester (2008-11) is the all-time leader with 27.
+22: Turnover margin by the Muskogee Roughers, who host Choctaw in a first-round 6AII game. The Roughers have forced 33 turnovers and lost only 11 to their opponents. QB/DB Ty Williams has eight interceptions.
Players to watch
Price Allman, LB, Metro Christian
Has 13 tackles for loss among his team-leading 82 stops for the Patriots, who host Kiefer on Friday in Class 2A first-round playoff action.
Cole Dugger, QB, Owasso
Has 33 TD passes with only one interception as the 6AI No. 1 Rams host Norman in a first-round playoff game.
Trevor Mitchell, RB, Pawnee
Has rushed for 1,216 yards and 13 TDs and scored on each of his four pass receptions as Black Bears host Colcord.