Proposed football districts for the next two years have been released for Class 4A and below on the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association website.
The OFBCA gathered proposals from coaches committees representing the 4A, 3A, 2A, A, B and C classifications, which met last week. Also posted are sets of rationale from each committee for how the districts in its classification were drawn.
Schools now have a week to voice complaints or submit counter proposals, OFBCA executive director Justin Jones, Norman North head coach, said.
“We wanted to be as transparent as possible in this process,” Jones said in explaining the decision to release the poposed districts online.
Committees for 6A Division II and 5A schools will meet Wednesday and 6A Division I coaches will meet Thursday, Jones said.
On Jan. 3, the OFBCA executive board will consider final tweaks. The proposed alignments will then be submitted to the OFBCA’s regional representatives and then to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities, which will make final approval.
Final approval is scheduled for the OSSAA’s Jan. 15 board meeting.
Class 4A
4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newscastle, Weatherford. 4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle. 4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner. 4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, McLain, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.
Class 3A
3A-1: Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Perkins-Tryon, McLoud, OKC Douglass; Mount St. Mary, Little Axe, Bridge Creek. 3A-2: Plainview, Sulphur, Anadarko, Lone Grove, Madill, Kingston, Pauls Valley, Dicskon. 3A-3: Lincoln Christian, Stigler, Checotah, Seminole, Locust Grove, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Webster, Westville. 3A-4: Holland Hall, Berryhill, Verdigris, Inola, Central, Vinita, Jay, Mannford.
Class 2A
2A-1: Perry, Oklahoma Christian School, Luther, Chisholm, Hennessey, Alva, Blackwell, Newkirk. 2A-2: Jones, OKC Millwood, Crossings Christian, Meeker, Chandler, Prague, OKC Star Spencer, Kellyville. 2A-3: Washington, Lindsay, Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Lexington. 2A-4: Davis, Marlow, Purcell, Coaglate, Comanches, Holdenville, Mairetta, Tishomingo.
2A-5: Vian, Spiro, Cascia Hall, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Heavener, Rejoice Christian. 2A-6: Antlers, Eufaula, Hugo, Atoka, Idabel, Wilburton, Hartshorne, Valliant. 2A-7: Beggs, Sperry, Kiefer, Morris, Henryetta, Okmulgee, Victory Christian, Haskell. 2A-8: Adair, Metro Christian, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Keys-Park Hill, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore.
Class A
A-1: Texhoma, Hooker, Mooreland, Sayre, Merritt, Burns Flat, Mangum, Hollis. A-2: Thomas, Watonga, Hinton, Carnegie, Corell, Apache, Hobart. A-3: Fairview, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Tonkawa, Morrison, Crescent, Cashion, Oklahoma Christian Academy. A-4: Minco, Ringling, Walters, Wynnewood, Dibble, Emore City-Pernell, Healdton, Rush Springs.
A-5: Pawhuska, Hominy, Oklahoma Union, Commerce, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Fairland, Afton. A-6: Pawnee, Stroud, Woodland, Mounds, Liberty, Ketchum, Chelsea, Caney Valley. A-7: Wayne, Stratford, Konawa, Allen, Savanna, Canadian, Wewoka, Okemah. A-8: Talihina, Gore, Central Sallisaw, Warner, Porter Consolidated, Hulbert, Chouteauh, Cordord.
Class B
B-1: Laverne, Seiling, Canton, Turpin, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan. B-2: PC-Hunter, Kremline-Hillsdale, Okeene, Waukomis, Cherokee, Ringwood. B-3: Tipton, Snyder, Empire, Waurika, Cyril, Central Marlow. B-4: Alex, Strother, Southwest Covenant, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Velma-Alma.
B-5: Dewar, Weleetka, Wetuma, Summit Christian, Porum, Quinton. B-6: Webbers Falls, Keota, Arkoma, Gans, Cave Springs, West. B-7: Garber, Pioneer, Covington-Douglas, Barnsdall, Yale, Prue. B-8: Davenport, Drumright, Olive, Foyil, Regent Prep, Depew.
Class C
C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka. C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville. C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Wesleyan Christian. C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).