Class 5A football coaches met Wednesday to discuss district football realignment for the next two years and the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association has dropped proposed districts for the eastern half of the state onto its website.
The westside 5A proposal was not available but presumably soon will be, along with plans for 6A Division II, whose coaches met Wednesday, and 6A Division I, whose coaches were scheduled to meet Thursday.
The OFBCA is revealing the proposals “to be as transparent as possible,” the organization’s executive director, Norman North coach Justin Jones, said.
For the 5A east plan, the OFBCA also revealed the 12 schools that voted for the proposal and the four schools that voted against.
Under the plan, Sapulpa, moving down from 6A, would join Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Memorial, Nathan Hale, Pryor and Tahlequah in District 5A-3.
Shawnee, also moving down from 6A, would join Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, McAlester and Will Rogers in District 5A-4.
Schools now have a week to voice complaints or submit counter proposals. On Jan. 3, the OFBCA executive board will consider final tweaks.
Those changes will be submitted to the OFBCA’s regional representatives and then to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for final approval.
The OSSAA board of directors is due to ratify the new two-year alignment at its Jan. 15 meeting in Oklahoma City.