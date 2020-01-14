Here are the 2020 and 2021 high school football districts as approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The OSSAA's board of directors voted 13-1 to approve in its January meeting in Oklahoma City.
The realignment plan was proposed by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association with input from coaches committees representing each of the state's nine classifications.
6A Division I
District 1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon. District 2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union.
6A Division II
East: Bartlesville, Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs. West: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, OKC Northwest, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant.
Class 5A
District 5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton Mac, Noble, OKC Southeast. 5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Ike, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Woodward, Western Heights. 5A-3: Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, McAlester, Shawnee, Will Rogers. 5A-4: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Memorial, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah.
Class 4A
District 4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford. 4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle. 4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner. 4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, McLain, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell.
Class 3A
District 3A-1: Bridge Creek, OKC Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, Little Axe, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins. 3A-2: Anadarko, Dickson, Kingston, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur. 3A-3: Checotah, Lincoln Christian, Locust Grove, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Seminole, Stigler, Webster, Westille, 3A-4: Berryhill, Central, Holland Hall, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Verdigris, Vinita.
Class 2A
District 2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry. 2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Meeker, OKC Millwood, Prague, OKC Star Spencer. 2A-3: Bethel, Christian Heritage, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington, Purcell, Washington. 2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Lindsay, Marietta, Marlow, Tishomingo. 2A-5: Cascia Hall, Heavener, Keys, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Vian. 2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton. 2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Metro Christian, Victory Christian. 2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Sperry.
Class A
District A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma, Thomas. A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hobart, Hollis, Mangum, Minco, Walters. A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa, Watonga. A-4: Dibble, Elmore City-Pernell, Healdton, Ringling, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne, Wynnewood. A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte. A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Chouteau, Hominy, Morrison, Pawnee, Woodland. A-7: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte. A-8: Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina, Warner.
Class B
District B-1: Laverne, Seiling, Canton, Turpin, Shattuck, Balko-Forgan. B-2: PC-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Waukomis, Cherokee, Ringwood. B-3: Tipton, Snyder, Empire, Waurika, Cyril, Central Marlow. B-4: Alex, Strother, Southwest Covenant, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Velma-Alma. B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls, Weleetka, Wetumka. B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian, Watts. B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Olive, Pioneer, Yale. B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Prue, Regent Prep.
Class C
District C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka. C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville. C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Wesleyan Christian. C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).