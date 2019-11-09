2018 champion
Broken Arrow: Coach David Alexander’s Tigers have battled injuries and had a roller coaster season en route to an 8-2 record. The Tigers ended the regular season trending up with three consecutive wins. Sanchez Banks has been a pleasant surprise at running back with 917 yards and 12 touchdowns. The defensive secondary has missed Oregon commit Myles Slusher, who has played in only four games due to an ankle injury.
Team to beat
Owasso: The Rams have been consistent from the start and are 6AI’s only undefeated team — every other team has at least two losses. Owasso’s closest game was a 13-point margin in its opener against Bentonville (Arkansas) West. Bill Blankenship has won a state title in four of his past five seasons as a high school coach, including 2017 at Owasso. Last year, Broken Arrow entered the playoffs as 6AI’s only undefeated team.
Top contenders
Ed. Santa Fe: Coach Kyle White’s Wolves look like the real deal after road wins at Broken Arrow and Jenks, but a West-side team has not won the state’s largest class since 1995.
Jenks: Coach Keith Riggs’ Trojans, who reached the title game last year, have won five of their past six after a three-game losing streak.
Mustang: Former Beggs and Bartlesville coach Lee Blankenship, in his first year at the Broncos’ helm, has his team believing it can play with anyone. The Broncos have won six of their past seven, including at Union and a competitive loss against Owasso.
Union: Coach Kirk Fridrich’s Redskins, after a 1-4 start, have won five in a row with Rovaughn Banks as the starting QB.
Players to watch
Cole Dugger, Owasso: The senior QB has made a smooth transition after moving from Collinsvilleand consistently plays at a championship level. He has passed for 2,456 yards and 33 TDs with only one interception.
Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow: The senior is a big-play receiver with 35 catches for 688 yards and a threat from the Wildcat formation. His TD and 2-point conversion runs with 52 seconds left in a 43-42 win over Yukon may have saved the Tigers’ season.
Jorgen Olsen, Ed. Santa Fe: Although sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron is the Wolves’ top college prospect, Olsen is a senior run-pass threat who has accounted for 2,600 yards and has been nearly perfect in every clutch situation.
Marquee matchup
No. 6 Jenks at No. 2 Mustang: Many times in the past three decades, Jenks has faced an opposing coach named Blankenship in a big game and does so again, except this time it is Lee, a first cousin of Owasso’s coach.
Looking ahead
If Owasso wins its playoff opener, it would face the Broken Arrow-Union winner in the semifinals.
Predicted state champion
Owasso 34, Ed. Santa Fe 27