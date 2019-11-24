When Owasso tight end Mario Kirby catches a pass, it’s usually a big play — especially when it comes against Broken Arrow.
On Saturday night, Kirby took a short pass from Cole Dugger and turned it into a 71-yard touchdown that sealed Owasso’s 42-27 semifinal victory over Broken Arrow and a berth in the Class 6AI state title game.
“I went to the outside and looked for the ball,” Kirby said. “Everybody just disappeared in front of me.”
Top-ranked Owasso (12-0) will face No. 3 Jenks (8-4) for the gold ball at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Kirby, a senior tight end who is one of three remaining starters (along with Duece Mayberry and Dawson Adams) from the Rams’ 2017 state champions, has scored on 11 of his 24 receptions this season, averaging 25.1 yards per catch.
In the Rams’ Sept. 13 game at Broken Arrow, he caught one pass — a 49-yard TD that gave Owasso a lead it didn’t relinquish. In the semifinals last year, he caught a 63-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, but Rams’ comeback bid fell 3 points short against Broken Arrow.
On Saturday at Jenks, Broken Arrow rallied from a 21-point deficit to make it a one-possession game before Kirby’s TD with 5:51 left. Kirby battled a leg injury throughout the game and limped off the field a few times.
“He’s incredible,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “Mario is a captain, he’s a warrior. He didn’t feel like it, but he did what he had to do. For him to be able to still find the speed somewhere to be able to do that is big time.
“A lot of plays will go down as plays of the game, but his play there is the one that really set us off. I’m going to brag on a whole bunch of guys but he really gutted it out big time.”
Kirby said about his injury, “It was painful but I pushed through it.”
He also has carried 15 times this season, averaged 5.8 yards and scored three TDs.
“Everything goes through No. 6 (Kirby),” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said. “Even if he they aren’t throwing the ball or handling off to him, he just blocks so well. He’s as big and strong as any defensive lineman we have. He’s just a mismatch nightmare. And when he stays into protect (the passer) he’s a sixth offensive lineman. You’re trying to rush three or four and they have six guys blocking. He’s tough.”
Comets persevere
Before the season, Bishop Kelley was projected to reach the 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year. Despite losing key players due to injuries, the seventh-ranked Comets (8-4) are back in the semifinals after a 28-7 win Friday at No. 5 Noble, which had been averaging 46.4 points per game.
“Total team effort,” Bishop Kelley coach JJ Tappana said. “Run game was working and the defense had a couple of red-zone stops. Noble was a district champ, so I’m just so happy with our players and coaches’ effort.”
Cooper McMurray had a pair of 1-yard runs and a 27-yard TD reception from Stephen Collins. Grayson Hall had Kelley’s other TD, a 14-yard run in the first quarter.
“I really appreciate all the parents and die-hard fans that didn’t leave us as the season progressed,” Tappana said. “A lot of our guys feel like most people didn’t even know we are still playing, so it’s even a little more satisfying for everyone who has stuck with us.”
Kelley faces a traditional rival, No. 3 Oklahoma City McGuinness, in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at OKC Western Heights.
Big comeback for Huskies
Fifth-ranked Pawhuska rallied from a 26-point halftime deficit for a 34-26 victory in a Class A second-round game Friday at No. 3 Stroud.
“I reminded the guys we are built to score fast,” Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said. “Just had them go back to their fundamentals and go execute.”
The Huskies (11-1) used a trick play on offense to start the second half, and it propelled them three touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth period, the final one a 2-yard run by Kevin Davis.
“The sideline was jacked the whole second half,” Hennesy said. “We told the offense to stay dialed in, and the Legion of Doom defense shut the door on them.”
Pawhuska hosts No. 6 Ringling in the quarterfinals Friday.
Barnsdall advances
Barnsdall entered this postseason with a 12-game playoff losing streak since 1992. This year, the Panthers have notched two playoff wins after Friday’s 29-26 victory over Gore. The unranked Panthers (9-3) will host top-ranked Cashion (11-0) on Friday. Barnsdall is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1979.
“The success is a big deal around here,” Barnsdall coach Kylee Sweeney said. “I thought the kids played hard and played all four quarters. We have a lot of seniors playing and they’ve been playing for all four years, and making a run like this has been a goal of theirs.”
Adair advances
Fourth-ranked Adair held off No. 9 Jones late for a 32-27 victory on Friday night and the Warriors set up a quarterfinal rematch in the 2A playoffs with No. 3 Vian for the second year in a row.
“Our kids showed a lot of resolve and calm during some adverse situations,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “Eventually we just came out on top and got some stops when we needed to.”
Adair beat Vian 38-27 in last year’s quarterfinals.
“We know what they’re going to do — run the ball right at us,” Gilstrap said. “It ought to be a good matchup.”
Jaguars lose in finals
Tulsa’s NOAH Jaguars lost 21-13 to Lenexa (Kansas) Christ Prep in the National Homeschool Football Association title game Saturday night in Panama City, Florida. NOAH also lost at home to Christ Prep 41-14 on Nov. 1. The Jaguars (8-4) defeated Springfield (Missouri) Lighthouse Christian 54-46 in the semifinals.
Shawn Hein, Owasso Reporter, and Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.