Postseason tight fit
Pawhuska and Pawnee are favored narrowly over defending state champion Tonkawa in what could be a hotly competitive high school football District A-5.
As many as seven schools could vie for playoff berths.
“Our district is one of the toughest in the state,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said.
“Tonkawa, Morrison and Hominy are always good and you can’t count out Pawhuska, Woodland and Barnsdall. With all these talented teams, some are going to be sitting at home come playoff time," Cook said.
Cook knows first-hand what that looks like. His Black Bears went 7-3 last year and won at Pawhuska 44-18 in the final regular-season game. But they finished in a three-way tie for the final two postseason spots and lost out on marginal points.
Huskies Revival, Act II
Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy was new in town last year when the Huskies posted their first winning season (6-5) in seven years after going 0-10 in 2017.
Now, expectations are higher as Hennesy returns nearly his entire roster.
“Making the playoffs was a big accomplishment last year and we plan on using that momentum to make a run at the gold ball,” he said.
Junior quarterback Bryce Drummond, who accounted for 31 touchdowns last season, will be surrounded by playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Cade McNeil caught 10 TD passes and had five interceptions last season and running back Easton Kirk averaged nearly six yards per carry.
Don’t count out Buccaneers
Tonkawa coach Mike Kirtley said he won’t be surprised if the Bucs contend for another state title, despite losing many standouts from last year’s championship team.
“It’s happened before,” Kirtley said, recalling the 1999-00 seasons when he was an assistant with former Bucs head coach Steve Love.
“In 1999, we won a state title, graduated 17 seniors and everybody had us counted out the next year, but we came back and won it again,” he said.
Last year’s title was Kirtley’s third in 16 seasons and he also has two state runner-up finishes.
Players to watch
Wylee Craig
Pawnee, LB/RB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Had 66 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior. On offense, averaged seven yards per carry.
Clifford Hayes
Hominy, RB, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Accounted for 1,165 yards and 13 TDs last season. Fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class A state track meet.
Hunter Reed
Pawhuska, LB, 6-0, 202, Sr.
Had 33 tackles for loss and 173 overall stops last season. “Great nose for the ball,” coach Matt Hennesy said.
1. Pawhuska Huskies
Head coach: Matt Hennesy (2nd year, 6-5)
2019-20 ADM: 180.0
2018 Record: 6-5
District titles: 1960, ’64, ’75, ’81, ’82, ’84, ’85, ’87, ’98, ‘99
State titles: none
Top players: Easton Kirk, RB/DB (6-3, 190, Sr.); Bryce Drummond, QB/LB (6-4, 220, Jr.); Cade McNeil, WR/DB (6-0, 165, Sr.); JT Waddle, WR/DB (6-0, 165, Sr.); Dylan Doyle, OL (6-1, 255, Jr.); Evan Frye, WR/DB (6-3, 180, Sr.); Mason Gilkey, WR (6-4, 175, So.); Hunter Reed, LB (6-0, 2-2, Sr.); Jack Long, OLB (6-2, 195, So.); Tre Harper, FS (6-1, 168, Sr.); Hagen McGuire, DE (6-2, 180, So.)
Notable: Pawhuska defeated Union sophomores 14-0 and Nowata 21-9 in scrimmage games at Nowata last Friday. … Hennesy was 52-18 in six seasons at Locust Grove (2012-17) with a state semifinal finish in 2014. … Gilkey and Frye were part of winning 800- and 1600-meter relay teams and first and fourth, respectively, in the 400 mjeters, helping lead Huskies to the Class A state track title. … Long had 87 tackles last season and McGuire had five sacks as a freshman.
2. Pawnee Black Bears
Head coach: Russell Cook (6th year, 27-25)
2019-20 ADM: 183.3
2018 Record: 7-3
District titles: 1949, ’54, ’56, ’75, ’76, ’79, ’88, ’02, ’04, ‘06
State title: 2004
Top players: Zach Buchanan, DL (6-0, 240, Sr.); Ryan Ensign, DL (6-0, 240, Sr.); Wylee Craig, LB/FB (6-1, 190, Sr.); Logan Hargrove, DE/RB (6-0, 170, Sr.); Trevor Mitchell, RB (6-1, 180, Jr.); Blake Skidgel, QB (5-9, 175, Jr.)
Notable: Mitchell averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season and accounted for 1,750 all-purpose yards. … Hargrove had seven sacks among his 60 tackles.
3. Tonkawa Buccaneers
Head coach: Mike Kirtley (17th year, 138-53)
2019-20 ADM: 185.7
2018 Record: 14-1
District titles: 1945, ’46, ’52, ’53, ’70, ’73, ’77, ’80, ’94, ’96, ’97, ’98, ’99, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’05, ’08, ’09, 18
State titles: 1945, ’46, ’99, ’00, ’05, ’09, ‘18
Top players: Parker Miller, DB (6-0, 175, Sr.); Peyton Day, OLB/WR (5-6, 140, Sr.); Joby Jauregui, OL/DL (6-0, 170, Sr.); Austin Sharp, NG/OG (5-10, 265); Cody Morgan, WR/DB (6-4, 175, Sr.); Nathan Anderson, QB/DB (5-9, 150, Jr.); Tristan Burdick, QB/DB (5-8, 150, Jr.)
Notable: Burdick moved from Ponca City and won the QB job in competition with Anderson, who will start on defense. … Miller had an interception vs. Christian Heritage in last year's state final.
4. Morrison Wildcats
Head coach: Cory Bales (15th year, 142-40)
2019-20 ADM: 177.4
2018 Record: 10-2
District titles: 1982, ’83, ’84, ’86, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92. ’93. ’94, ’95, ’00, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’13, ‘16
State titles: 1984, ’86, ’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’03, ’05, ’06, ’07, ‘08
Top players: Gage Williams, QB (5-7, 160, Jr.); Hunter Goldman, LB/RB (6-2, 195, Sr.); Gage Goldman, WR (6-1, 185, Sr.); Cade Ring, OL (5-11, 225, Jr.); Cannon Benson, LB (6-2, 220, Sr.); Trevor Hughes, WR (5-10, 190, Sr.)
Notable: Hunter Goldman steps in at running back after leading the team in tackles last year. … Williams was backup QB last year.
5. Hominy Bucks
Head coach: Caleb Christian (3rd year, 15-8)
2019-20 ADM: 151.2
2018 Record: 6-5
District titles: 1958, ’59, ’60, ’65, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70, ’71, ’72, ’73, ’74, ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’88, ’89, ’94, ’95, ’98, ’00, ’05, ’15, ’16
State titles: 1973, ’82, ’83, ’01, ‘16
Top players: KC Bills, OL (5-9, 250, Sr.); Amos Satepauhoodle, OL/DL (6-5, 300); Chance Doyle, OL (5-9, 240, Sr.); Cliffy Hayes, RB (5-9, 165, Sr.)
Notable: Satepauhoodle had 63 tackles, 32 pancake blocks and was second in the discus at the Class A state track meet.
6. Barnsdall Panthers
Head coach: Kylee Sweeney (4th year, 18-14)
2019-20 ADM: 148.8
2018 Record: 4-6
District titles: 1965, ‘79
State titles: none
Top players: Cash Perrier, T/DE (6-4, 295, Sr.); Michael Marin, RB/DB (5-10, 165, Sr.); Joe Cole, QB/LB (5-11, 175, Sr.); Heath Moles, WR/FS (6-2, 170, Sr.); Chance McGill, OG/DT (5-10, 240, Sr.); Matthew Lucas, G/DT/LB (5-11, 250, Sr.); Braden Kelley, TE/DE (6-3, 215, Sr.); Ashton Armstrong, TE/DE (6-3, 215, Sr.); Keegan Marin, WR/LB (5-10, 150, Jr.); Conner Shumate, WRCB (5-11, 165, Sr.); Bryce Shores, FB/LB (6-0, 165, Jr.); Josh Lewis, OL/DT (6-0, 250, Sr.); Matthew Muse, C/DT (5-11, 255, Sr.)
Notable: Perrier had six sacks and 30 pancake blocks last season. … McGill will be a four-year starter, with at least 35 pancakes in each of his first three seasons. … Marin has accounted for more than 4,000 yards and 35 TDs over three seasons. … Cole passed for 1,500 yards, rushed for 654 and accounted for 28 TDs last year.
7. Woodland Cougars
Head coach: Casey Goad (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 105.7
2018 Record: 4-6
District titles: 1993, ’95, ’07, ’10, ‘11
State title: 2010 (also won as Fairfax in 1975, ‘76, ‘77 and ‘86)
Top players: Braiden Holloway QB/LB (6-1, 210, Sr.); Blake Bledsoe, WR/DB ( 6-1, 175, Sr.); Justus Jones, RB/DB (5-7, 155, Sr.); Nate Locket, WR/DB (6-2, 170, Jr.); Trey Reese. WR/DB (5-9, 165, Jr.); Mason Dysart, WR/DB (5-10, 170, So.); Jacob Kennedy, LB/RB (5-10, 185, Jr.); Zane Jenkins, OL/DL (5-10, 235, Sr.); Wylan Fesler, WR/DB (6-1, 195, Jr.); Gunnar Gates, OL/DL (5-11, 245, So.); James Moore, OL/DL (5-10, 215, Sr.); Riley Thompson, LB/OL (5-8, 180, Jr.); Lucian McKinney, TE/LB (6-2, 220, Sr.)
Notable: Holloway threw for 1,400 yards and 15 TDs last year. … Jones and Bledsoe each scored 10 TDs. … Kennedy had 60 tackles and two forced fumbles.
8. Drumright Tornadoes
Head coach: Jeff Alexander (1st year)
2019-20 ADM: 158.1
2018 Record: 0-10
District titles: 1963, ‘64
State titles: none
Top players: Braydon Kelley, OLB/WR (5-10, 175, Sr.); Anthony Richburg ,OL/DL (5-11, 230, Sr.); Jayden Martin, TE/DE (6-3, 225, Sr.); Nick Worthy, MLB/RB (5-10, 200, Sr.); Jace Collins, DE/RB (6-0, 210, Sr.)
Notable: Tornadoes allowed 52 or more six times last season. … They open Friday hosting Class A No. 1 Cashion and visit Hulbert on Sept. 6 before opening district play at home to Barnsdall on Sept. 13.
— Mike Brown