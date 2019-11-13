2018 Champion
Tipton (7-3) defeated Southwest Covenant 50-34 in last year’s final to claim its third consecutive state title, fifth in seven years and seventh overall. The Tigers’ 0-3 start in 2019 was their worst start since 1999, but they bounced back to win the next seven games and clinch the District C-2 title.
Team to beat
Pond Creek-Hunter: This may be the year for the No. 1 Panthers (10-0), who have finished runner-up four times in this decade and lost to Tipton in last year’s semifinals. They had six shutouts and allowed only 34 points.
Other contenders
No. 2 Southwest Covenant (9-0) finished runner-up for last year’s title and averages more than 40 points per game. No. 6 Waynoka (7-3) gave Pond Creek-Hunter its closest game, falling to the Panthers 16-12 on Oct. 24. No. 3 Graham-Dustin (8-1), No. 6 Midway (9-1) and No. 5 Sasakwa (8-2) tied atop District C-4 and advanced to the playoffs in that order on marginal points, but no school east of I-35 has won the Class C title since a second eight-man class was added in 1986.
Area teams to watch
Graham-Dustin: Derrick Jennings has 36 passing TDs and Austin Fife averages 15 yards per rushing attempt with 21 TDs.
Midway: Geral Washington has accounted for 1,963 yards and Leslie Howard has 129 tackles and five forced fumbles.
Coyle: Damon Caine Jr. has rushed for 400 yards or more three times this season and totals 2,772 to rank among MaxPreps’ national leaders.
Looking ahead
With Pond Creek-Hunter and Southwest Covenant on course to meet in the semifinals, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on the other side.
Predicted state championship
Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Tipton 28