Class 4A final
No. 3 Poteau vs. No. 5 Weatherford
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $7
Records: Poteau 12-1, Weatherford 11-2
Playoff history: Weatherford has three state titles, with the last in 1999 — a run that included a 31-16 win over Poteau in the semifinals. Poteau’s only previous trip to the title game was a 40-0 loss to Anadarko in 2013. Weatherford’s last appearance in the final was a 41-0 loss to Glenpool in 2002.
Key players: Poteau running back/linebacker Mason Barcheers has rushed for 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns. Pirates noseguard Vaka Tuifua is a strong pass-rusher and run-stopper who leads 4A’s top defense. For Weatherford, Oklahoma commit Ethan Downs is an all-around force. On defense, he has 74 tackles with seven sacks. On offense, he has 890 total yards and 13 TDs, split nearly evenly as a receiver and rusher. Sam Hoffman has rushed for 1,331 yards and 11 TDs.
Class 2A semifinals
No. 2 Metro Christian vs. No. 6 Beggs
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow
Tickets: $7
Records: Metro Christian 13-0, Beggs 11-2
Playoff history: A rematch of Beggs’ 33-28 win in last year’s semifinals in their first postseason meeting. Beggs won a state title in 1975, and was a runner-up in 1977, 2017 and ‘18. Metro Christian also lost in its other two semifinal appearances in 2010 and ‘14.
Notable: Beggs’ head coach is former Jenks defensive coordinator David Tenison, who was on Allan Trimble’s staff for seven Class 6A state titles and three runner-up finishes from 1996-2000 and ‘03-09. Coach Jared McCoy’s Patriots have set the school’s season record for wins.
No. 3 Vian vs. No. 8 Kingston
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Husky Stadium, Edmond (North)
Tickets: $7
Records: Vian 12-1, Kingston 12-1
Playoff history: Each team has won one state title — Vian in 1971 and Kingston in 1980. In their only previous meeting, Vian beat Kingston 28-6 in 1979’s second round.
Notable: Vian’s only loss was 25-18 to 3A finalist Lincoln Christian. Kingston avenged its only loss with a 14-7 win over No. 1 Sperry in the quarterfinals.
Class A semifinals
No. 1 Cashion vs. No. 4 Pawnee
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Cushing Stadium, Cushing
Tickets: $7
Records: Cashion 12-0, Pawnee 13-0
Playoff history: Pawnee’s lone state title was in 2004. Cashion’s most recent of three state championships was in 1981.
Notable: Cashion has allowed only two TDs in three playoff games. Pawnee has three shutouts in its past six games.
No. 2 Rejoice Christian vs. No. 6 Ringling
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Noble Stadium, Noble
Tickets: $7
Records: Rejoice 13-0, Ringling 11-1
Playoff history: Rejoice is in the semifinals for the fourth time in eight years but looking for its first trip to the title game. Ringling’s most recent of four state titles came in 2012.
Notable: Rejoice’s Nate Anderson has 1,820 rushing yards and 39 TDs. Ringling shut out nine consecutive opponents before last week’s 28-12 win over Pawhuska.
Class B semifinals
No. 1 Regent Prep vs. No. 5 Cherokee
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Charles W. Sheid Stadium, OKC (Western Heights)
Tickets: $7
Records: Regent 13-0, Cherokee 12-1
Playoff history: Regent is looking to return to the title game after reaching it last year for the first time. Cherokee’s two state titles were in 2010 and ‘13.
Notable: All 13 of Regent’s games have ended because of the 45-point mercy rule. Cherokee survived last week for a 50-48 overtime victory over Canadian after blowing a 34-point lead.
No. 2 Shattuck vs. No. 6 Davenport
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Milam Stadium, Weatherford
Tickets: $7
Records: Shattuck 12-0, Davenport 11-2
Playoff history: Davenport, since winning its fourth state title in 2015, has lost in the semifinals the past three years, including the past two to Shattuck, which has won 10 state titles since 2003.
Notable: Davenport has allowed only two TDs in its past seven games and has recorded five shutouts. Shattuck’s defense has three shutouts this season.